iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus Discontinued in India Following iPhone 16e Launch

iPhone 16e is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 12:25 IST
iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus Discontinued in India Following iPhone 16e Launch

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e appears to be the successor to the third-generation iPhone SE

Highlights
  • iPhone 16e replaces three existing models in Apple’s lineup
  • All these phones have arrived back in 2022
  • Apple last year stopped selling the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple has discontinued some older handsets in India to make way for the new iPhone 16e. The third-generation iPhone SE has been phased out to make room for the new model as the iPhone 16e offers several upgrades over the three-year-old phone, including an A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Cupertino-based company also appears to have removed the standard iPhone 14 models launched in 2022 from Apple's website following the launch of the new entry-level smartphone.

Apple Discontinues Some Older Products

Immediately after the launch of the iPhone 16e, the older iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus models seem to have vanished from Apple's official website. These models are still available for purchase through third-party retailers like Flipkart and Amazon or refurbished stores in India but the stocks are likely to disappear soon as well. All these phones have arrived back in 2022.

The iPhone SE (2022) was launched in March 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 43,900. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, arrived in September 2022 with an initial price tag of Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

Apple stopped selling the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 13 models last year after the launch of the iPhone 16 family. The brand started pulling the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE from its online stores in several European countries as the European Union enforced its new law mandating USB Type-C charging ports on most devices.

Apple's smartphone portfolio currently includes the base iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series and the new iPhone 16e. The company is likely to let go of the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus when the iPhone 17 lineup is announced.

iPhone 16e Price, Specifications

The iPhone 16e is priced at Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 256GB and 512GB storage configurations are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. It will be available for pre-order starting February 21 and will go on sale on February 28.

The new iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18 and sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 3nm A18 chip under the hood and supports Apple Intelligence features. It carries a single 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset includes a USB Type-C port for charging and it supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Further reading: iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 16e, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
