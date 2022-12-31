iPhone 15's A17 Chip Expected to Focus on Battery Life Over Power: Report

iPhone 14 series was launched earlier this year with its Pro models featuring the Apple A16 Bionic chip. Now, a recent report has suggested that the Cupertino company will equip the iPhone 15 series Pro model with its new chipset — the Apple A17. It is believed that Apple is emphasising on delivering an improved battery life with this chip, while its performance aspect takes a back seat. Apple is likely to use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 3nm process to manufacture the Apple A17 chip.

A recent MySmartPrice report claims that the Apple A17 chip featured on the iPhone 15 series may lean towards providing an improved battery life. This speculation stems from the rumours that suggest TSMC's 3nm process would result in chips that offer increased power and improved energy efficiency.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu was reportedly quoted as saying that the 3nm process chips would offer better performance than the 5nm process chips, while also requiring about 35 percent less power. Providing a vague statement for power, but giving a somewhat concrete figure for battery life could be taken as a clue to what we can expect from TSMC's 3nm chips.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to feature this 3nm Apple A17 chip. Meanwhile, the non-Pro variant could get the Apple A16 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 series could also get a boost in the RAM department. They may come with 8GB of RAM, instead of the 6GB memory offered on the iPhone 14 handsets.

Apple may also equip the iPhone 15 smartphones with Sony's advanced image sensor. This sensor is expected to offer double the saturation signal level in each pixel than a conventional sensor. It may also be able to capture increased light reducing overexposure or underexposure in images.

