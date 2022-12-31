Twitter to Soon Allow Users to Side Sweep Through Tweets, Trends, Topics, More

Elon Musk announced today that Twitter users will soon be able to side swipe for switching between tweets, trends, topics, lists, and more. The new Twitter CEO has been making sweeping changes to the social media platform since his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) takeover. He has also suggested that several major UI changes for the platform will arrive in January. Twitter had recently rolled out the View Count for tweets feature globally, intending to showcase how alive the platform is as most users are believed to just read a tweet without interacting.

Musk shared a post on Saturday revealing that a new side swipe feature will arrive on the platform in January. This feature is said to allow users to easily access recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, and lists. Furthermore, Musk says that with the gradual improvement of Twitter AI, "recommended tweets, lists & topics will become awesome." Currently, Twitter allows users to read tweets in chronological order or the Home timeline with recommended tweets.

New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.



Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

In a recent reply to a Gadgets 360 staff member's comment, Musk responded that "several major UI improvements" will come on the microblooging site in January. In addition, Twitter could also be working on replacing the texts for Views, Likes, Retweets and Quote Tweets below each tweet on its mobile clients with icons.

In related news, Twitter had recently introduced a new View Count feature for tweets. This feature was previously only limited to videos on the platform. The View Count is notably visible to everyone, instead of just to the original poster. However, the feature is currently not compatible with older tweets.

Twitter Blue has also received a couple of new features recently. The site will reportedly now prioritise the paid subscribers in searches, mentions, and replies over regular users. Furthermore, Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 60-minute full-HD videos, which is an increase from the previous limit of 10 minutes.

