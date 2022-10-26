Technology News
loading

iPhone 15 Pro Series to Feature A17 Bionic SoC, 8GB RAM, USB Type-C Port: TrendForce

iPhone 15 Pro models will feature 8P lens on the primary camera, according to TrendForce.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 26 October 2022 18:33 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Series to Feature A17 Bionic SoC, 8GB RAM, USB Type-C Port: TrendForce

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could succeed the iPhone 14 Pro series launched last month

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro series could feature Qualcomm 5G modems
  • Apple has confirmed it will drop the Lightning port
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max telephoto camera may offer 10x optical zoom

iPhone 15 Pro — the purported successor to the iPhone 14 Pro — will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and a USB Type-C port, according to predictions by a research firm. The company recently launched the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, comprising the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which were the only two handsets to feature Apple's flagship A16 Bionic chip this year. The iPhone 15 Pro models, which are expected to launch next year, are also expected to come with camera improvements.

The Cupertino company's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will be equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip, research firm TrendForce claims. The non-Pro models could be equipped with this year's A16 Bionic chip, the firm says.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max successors will feature 8GB of RAM, unlike the current generation Pro lineup that are said to come with 6GB of RAM, according to TrendForce. It is worth noting that Apple does not disclose the RAM configuration of its iPhone models.

On Tuesday, Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak confirmed that Apple will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB Type-C charger.

As per the research firm's predictions, Apple will swap the Lightning port for a USB Type-C charging port. This is expected to mark the end of a long tussle between Apple and the EU over a common charging port, spanning several years.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese research firm claims that next year's iPhone 15 models feature an 8P lens on the primary camera, but the resolution of the sensor is currently unknown. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's telephoto camera is tipped to offer periscope functionality with 10x optical zoom.

According to TrendForce's predictions, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will feature a Qualcomm 5G modem, while the company continues to develop its in-house modem, which it says will be ready by 2024. Previously, a report stated that the upcoming iPhone models for the next two years could debut without Apple's 5G modem.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google’s Ad Sales Weakens Dramatically, Advertisers Brace for Potential Recession
Seagate Warned by the US for Breaking Export Control Law in Deal With Huawei

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Series to Feature A17 Bionic SoC, 8GB RAM, USB Type-C Port: TrendForce
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.