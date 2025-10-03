Technology News
English Edition

Why Your iPhone Says ‘Slow Charger’ After Installing Apple's iOS 26 Update, and How to Fix It

You're not the only one seeing a 'Slow Charger' message pop up after installing the iOS 26 update, but there's an easy fix.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 18:58 IST
Why Your iPhone Says ‘Slow Charger’ After Installing Apple's iOS 26 Update, and How to Fix It

iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) runs on iOS 26 out of the box

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 17 series runs iOS 26 out of the box
  • iOS 26 brought several redesigned elements
  • The prompt does not appear with USB Type-C adaptors
Advertisement

Apple's  iOS 26 update was rolled out on September 15, alongside the macOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS and watchOS 26 updates. With the latest version of its operating system, the company introduced a  new Liquid Glass design, apart from other enhancements. However, with the new firmware version, iPhone models, whether old or new, have also started showing the ‘Slow Charger' prompt when it is charged with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C. However, the same does not appear when charged with Apple's own charger or other 20W USB Type-C to USB Type-C adaptors. Moreover, the phone also started displaying the time to charge to 80 percent.

How to Solve the ‘Slow Charger' Issue on iOS 26

Several users online have reported that with the iOS 26 update, their iPhone has started displaying a ‘Slow Charger' warning while using a USB Type-A to USB Type-C adaptor, with less than 20W power. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the claims. We tested an iPhone 15 and an iPhone 16 Pro Max, both running the latest iOS 26 patch, with USB Type-A to USB Type-C adaptors from Samsung (18W) and OnePlus, and were presented with the same message.

Both times, the two phones showed that they are connected to a ‘Slow Charger'. While this might worry some users, it might not be an issue for most people. This only affects the charging speed of the phone and does not harm its battery. On the contrary, it might be healthier for your handset's battery, as slow charging generates less heat, resulting in relatively low damage to the overall battery health.

If you plug in your smartphone before going to sleep, the handset can take longer to charge, and it wouldn't be an issue. However, if you want to quickly charge your phone before you leave your home, using a slow charger might prove to be bothersome, and you might want to start using a compatible charger that offers 18W (or faster) charging.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, which were unveiled by the Cupertino tech giant on September 9, run iOS 26 out of the box. With the iPhone 17 series launch, the company also brought fast charging support to the standard iPhone 17.

Apple recommends users charge their iPhone 17 lineup phone with the ‘Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' to get the best possible charging speeds. However, the same can reportedly be achieved with other 40W USB Type-C to USB Type-C adapters.

However, there is no need to upgrade your iPhone model's charging adaptor if you don't need fast charging. If you do need it, you can buy Apple's 20W USB Type-C adaptor, which would be the most ideal for the iPhone 16 and older models. Meanwhile, you can also look into Made for iPhone (MFi) certified 20W or 40W adaptors from other manufacturers.

On top of this, with the iOS 26 update, supported iPhone models have started showing the time to charge to 80 percent. This might come in handy for people who want to further preserve their battery life. Apple also allows users to set a limit on how much their battery should charge, ranging from 80 percent to 95 percent. Users can also turn on optimised charging, allowing their iPhone to charge in a staggered manner.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple iOS 26, iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Does It Again: While Google and Meta Play Catch-Up, Sora 2 Changes the Game
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Electric Toothbrushes During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Why Your iPhone Says ‘Slow Charger’ After Installing Apple's iOS 26 Update, and How to Fix It
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Leaked: OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration
  2. Lava Agni 4 to India Launch Timeline, Design Teased Ahead of Debut
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Bags Certifications in These Countries, May Launch Soon
  4. Flipkart Billion Days: Upgrade Your Home with Premium Soundbars and Smart Locks
  5. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on Certification Sites; Battery Details Leaked
  6. Why Your iPhone With iOS 26 Says 'Slow Charger' and How to Fix It
  7. Consumer Affairs Ministry to Probe Hidden Charges on E-Commerce Platforms
  8. iPhone Air Lags Behind Other iPhone 17 Models in Consumer Demand: Report
  9. Xbox Game Pass Gets Price Hike: Here's How Much New Plans Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Early Access Goes Live as Players Report Cheating
  2. Department of Consumer Affairs to Probe E-Commerce Platforms Over Hidden Cash-on-Delivery Charges
  3. Ubisoft Launches Tencent-Backed Subsidiary, Vantage Studios, to Run Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
  4. OnePlus 15 Global Launch Date Leaked; OxygenOS 16 to Offer Gemini AI Integration With Plus Mind Feature
  5. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Battery Specifications Leaked; Vivo X300 FE Listed on EEC Certification Site
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India, Thailand as Handsets Surface on Certification Websites
  7. iPhone 17 Series Reportedly Witnessing Strong Demand, but the iPhone Air Lags Behind
  8. BSNL Finally Launches VoWiFi Service in West, South Zone Circles; 4G Services Rolled Out in Mumbai
  9. Instagram, Facebook Will Soon Start Showing You Ads, Content Based on Your Meta AI Interactions
  10. OpenAI vs Elon Musk: Company Alleges Lawsuit is a 'Harassment Tactic'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »