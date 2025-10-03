Apple's iOS 26 update was rolled out on September 15, alongside the macOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS and watchOS 26 updates. With the latest version of its operating system, the company introduced a new Liquid Glass design, apart from other enhancements. However, with the new firmware version, iPhone models, whether old or new, have also started showing the ‘Slow Charger' prompt when it is charged with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C. However, the same does not appear when charged with Apple's own charger or other 20W USB Type-C to USB Type-C adaptors. Moreover, the phone also started displaying the time to charge to 80 percent.

How to Solve the ‘Slow Charger' Issue on iOS 26

Several users online have reported that with the iOS 26 update, their iPhone has started displaying a ‘Slow Charger' warning while using a USB Type-A to USB Type-C adaptor, with less than 20W power. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the claims. We tested an iPhone 15 and an iPhone 16 Pro Max, both running the latest iOS 26 patch, with USB Type-A to USB Type-C adaptors from Samsung (18W) and OnePlus, and were presented with the same message.

Both times, the two phones showed that they are connected to a ‘Slow Charger'. While this might worry some users, it might not be an issue for most people. This only affects the charging speed of the phone and does not harm its battery. On the contrary, it might be healthier for your handset's battery, as slow charging generates less heat, resulting in relatively low damage to the overall battery health.

If you plug in your smartphone before going to sleep, the handset can take longer to charge, and it wouldn't be an issue. However, if you want to quickly charge your phone before you leave your home, using a slow charger might prove to be bothersome, and you might want to start using a compatible charger that offers 18W (or faster) charging.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, which were unveiled by the Cupertino tech giant on September 9, run iOS 26 out of the box. With the iPhone 17 series launch, the company also brought fast charging support to the standard iPhone 17.

Apple recommends users charge their iPhone 17 lineup phone with the ‘Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max' to get the best possible charging speeds. However, the same can reportedly be achieved with other 40W USB Type-C to USB Type-C adapters.

However, there is no need to upgrade your iPhone model's charging adaptor if you don't need fast charging. If you do need it, you can buy Apple's 20W USB Type-C adaptor, which would be the most ideal for the iPhone 16 and older models. Meanwhile, you can also look into Made for iPhone (MFi) certified 20W or 40W adaptors from other manufacturers.

On top of this, with the iOS 26 update, supported iPhone models have started showing the time to charge to 80 percent. This might come in handy for people who want to further preserve their battery life. Apple also allows users to set a limit on how much their battery should charge, ranging from 80 percent to 95 percent. Users can also turn on optimised charging, allowing their iPhone to charge in a staggered manner.