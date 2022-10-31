Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro Series Unlikely to Get 8P Camera Lens Upgrade: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 series is expected to debut in the second half of 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 15:12 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a periscope camera with 10x optical zoom

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro models could be powered by Apple A17 Bionic chip
  • They are expected to feature 8GB of RAM
  • The iPhone 15 Pro series may sport solid-state buttons

iPhone 14 series debuted recently during Apple's 'Far Out' event in September. However, rumours surrounding the next iPhone lineup — the iPhone 15 — have already started surfacing. The lineup is believed to include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra models. These models were previously expected to come with an upgraded lens on the main camera. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now suggests that this might not be the case. He had also previously suggested that the high-end iPhone 15 models could arrive with solid-state buttons, instead of physical volume and power buttons.

According to a recent tweet by Kuo, Apple is unlikely to feature an 8P lens on the iPhone 15 Pro series handsets. The term 8P refers to an eight-plastic lens, which could have been an upgrade over the 7P lens featured on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro series was previously expected to have an 8P lens on the primary camera. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro Max — which could debut as the iPhone 15 Ultra — may get a periscope camera with 10x optical zoom.

This lineup is also believed to be powered by Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the non-Pro iPhone 15 models could get the A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to feature 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the iPhone 14 lineup is said to pack 6GB of RAM.

Kuo had previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro series may not come with physical volume and power buttons, and could instead use solid-state buttons. It is said to resemble the design of the home button on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to debut in the second half of 2023, which seemingly aligns with Apple's release window for new iPhone models.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
