iPhone 15 Pro Series Unlikely to Get 8P Camera Lens Upgrade: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 series debuted recently during Apple's 'Far Out' event in September. However, rumours surrounding the next iPhone lineup — the iPhone 15 — have already started surfacing. The lineup is believed to include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra models. These models were previously expected to come with an upgraded lens on the main camera. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now suggests that this might not be the case. He had also previously suggested that the high-end iPhone 15 models could arrive with solid-state buttons, instead of physical volume and power buttons.

According to a recent tweet by Kuo, Apple is unlikely to feature an 8P lens on the iPhone 15 Pro series handsets. The term 8P refers to an eight-plastic lens, which could have been an upgrade over the 7P lens featured on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro series was previously expected to have an 8P lens on the primary camera. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro Max — which could debut as the iPhone 15 Ultra — may get a periscope camera with 10x optical zoom.

This lineup is also believed to be powered by Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the non-Pro iPhone 15 models could get the A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to feature 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the iPhone 14 lineup is said to pack 6GB of RAM.

Kuo had previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro series may not come with physical volume and power buttons, and could instead use solid-state buttons. It is said to resemble the design of the home button on the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to debut in the second half of 2023, which seemingly aligns with Apple's release window for new iPhone models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.