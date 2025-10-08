Technology News
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Smartphones Under Rs. 60,000 During the Sale

Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank cardholders can avail up to 10 percent instant discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 is available for Rs. 51,770 during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival started in September in India
  • Buyers can avail exchange bonuses, and interest-free EMI options
  • Shoppers can also avail of exchange deals during the sale
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, which kicked off in India last month, has now entered its “Diwali Special” segment. This new phase of the sale brings attractive deals and offers across a wide range of product categories ahead of Diwali, making it a great time for festive shopping. If you're planning to buy a new smartphone this festive season, now's a great time to grab a device for reduced price. The ongoing Great Indian Festival sale is offering steep discounts on top-tier smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola and even Apple, making it an ideal opportunity for upgrade. 

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has listed several popular smartphones are discounted rates. Apple is selling the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 for Rs. 58,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 79,900. Samsung's Galaxy S24 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 51,770, down from the original price of Rs. 79,999. 

Amazon has joined hands with Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers. Payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will also bring you additional discount. Further, there are exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

Here are the top deals on handsets under Rs. 60,000 that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale. We have already curated a list of top models available under Rs. 50,000, best deals on Samsung handsets and best deals on double-door refrigerators. We also published some best gaming laptops deals, as well as deals on PCs.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 60,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 (256GB) Rs. 79,900 Rs. 58,999 Buy Now
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (12GB+512GB) Rs. 1,19,000 Rs. 55,249 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (8GB+256GB) Rs. 79,999 Rs. 51,770 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G Rs. 64,999 Rs. 44,999 Buy Now
iQOO 9 5G Rs. 49,990 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 50,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
