Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale, which kicked off in India last month, has now entered its “Diwali Special” segment. This new phase of the sale brings attractive deals and offers across a wide range of product categories ahead of Diwali, making it a great time for festive shopping. If you're planning to buy a new smartphone this festive season, now's a great time to grab a device for reduced price. The ongoing Great Indian Festival sale is offering steep discounts on top-tier smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola and even Apple, making it an ideal opportunity for upgrade.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has listed several popular smartphones are discounted rates. Apple is selling the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 for Rs. 58,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 79,900. Samsung's Galaxy S24 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 51,770, down from the original price of Rs. 79,999.

Amazon has joined hands with Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers. Payments made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will also bring you additional discount. Further, there are exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

Here are the top deals on handsets under Rs. 60,000 that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale. We have already curated a list of top models available under Rs. 50,000, best deals on Samsung handsets and best deals on double-door refrigerators. We also published some best gaming laptops deals, as well as deals on PCs.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 60,000

