iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled by Apple next month as one of the company's four models that is likely to succeed the iPhone 14 series of smartphones. Ahead of the debut of the Cupertino firm's next smartphone, it has been spotted in a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Meanwhile, an analyst has reportedly claimed that Apple has cut production of its upcoming smartphones until the end of the year, while sharing details of the rumoured iPhone 16 Pro models that could arrive in 2024.

According to a MySmartPrice report, a new BIS listing on the Indian certification website mentions the presence of an Apple handset with the model number A3094, which appears to pertain to a new iPhone handset that is yet to be announced by the company. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the BIS website. Meanwhile, a 9to5Mac report states that the Cupertino-based iPhone maker's backend infrastructure is being worked on to support a handset with the same model number.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that the company is readying to launch the iPhone 15 series of smartphones at an event on September 12 or September 13, while another Bloomberg report stated that iPhone 15 production has begun in Tamil Nadu, ahead of the expected debut of the handsets.

Another 9to5Mac report citing an investor note from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu reveals that Apple expects about 77 million iPhone 15 units this year — this figure was previously expected to be above 80 million. The production cuts were reportedly prompted by supply issues related to Sony's camera sensors for the phones. This year, Apple is tipped to equip the regular iPhone 15 models with an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Readers might recall that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models were previously tipped to feature displays with slimmer bezels and a titanium build, but these could also be affecting production, according to the report which cites the analyst who said that the increased price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max — that is tipped to feature a periscope camera — would "dampen the end-demand".

While the iPhone 15 is yet to be unveiled by Apple, Pu reportedly shared details of the rumoured iPhone 16 Pro that could make its debut next year. The next-generation iPhone could be equipped with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and support for Wi-Fi 7, along with new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth chips, according to the report.

