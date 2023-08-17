Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details

iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details

iPhone 15 production issues have reportedly led Apple to expect production of 77 million iPhone units until the end of 2023.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 August 2023 13:46 IST
iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details

iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be equipped with thinner bezels and succeed the iPhone 14 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 is anticipated to debut alongside three other models next month
  • The iPhone 15 was reportedly spotted on the BIS certification website
  • Apple has reportedly cut production of the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023

iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled by Apple next month as one of the company's four models that is likely to succeed the iPhone 14 series of smartphones. Ahead of the debut of the Cupertino firm's next smartphone, it has been spotted in a listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Meanwhile, an analyst has reportedly claimed that Apple has cut production of its upcoming smartphones until the end of the year, while sharing details of the rumoured iPhone 16 Pro models that could arrive in 2024.

According to a MySmartPrice report, a new BIS listing on the Indian certification website mentions the presence of an Apple handset with the model number A3094, which appears to pertain to a new iPhone handset that is yet to be announced by the company. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the BIS website. Meanwhile, a 9to5Mac report states that the Cupertino-based iPhone maker's backend infrastructure is being worked on to support a handset with the same model number.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that the company is readying to launch the iPhone 15 series of smartphones at an event on September 12 or September 13, while another Bloomberg report stated that iPhone 15 production has begun in Tamil Nadu, ahead of the expected debut of the handsets.

Another 9to5Mac report citing an investor note from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu reveals that Apple expects about 77 million iPhone 15 units this year — this figure was previously expected to be above 80 million. The production cuts were reportedly prompted by supply issues related to Sony's camera sensors for the phones. This year, Apple is tipped to equip the regular iPhone 15 models with an upgraded 48-megapixel sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Readers might recall that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models were previously tipped to feature displays with slimmer bezels and a titanium build, but these could also be affecting production, according to the report which cites the analyst who said that the increased price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max — that is tipped to feature a periscope camera — would "dampen the end-demand".

While the iPhone 15 is yet to be unveiled by Apple, Pu reportedly shared details of the rumoured iPhone 16 Pro that could make its debut next year. The next-generation iPhone could be equipped with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and support for Wi-Fi 7, along with new Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth chips, according to the report.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 India, iPhone, iPhone production
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. Apple Tipped to Relaunch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With This Feature
  3. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  7. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  8. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
  9. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Tecno Spark 20 Tipped to Debut Soon in India With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V29e Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
  2. iPhone 15 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Apple Said to Cut Production Ahead of Launch: Details
  3. Lenovo Reports 24 Percent Fall in Quarterly Revenue as PC Sales Decline
  4. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Sets New Record With 10 Crore Unique Viewers on JioCinema
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip Launch Tipped for August 29, Phone Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  6. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch India Launch Confirmed; Will Sport 1.91-Inch Display
  7. Coinbase Secures US Cryptocurrency Futures Trading Approval: All Details
  8. PayPal to Stop Sale of Cryptocurrencies in the UK Until 2024: Details
  9. Barbie, Starring Margot Robbie, Will Be Available to Stream On-Demand in September
  10. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus With USB Type-C Port May Debut Alongside iPhone 15 Series: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.