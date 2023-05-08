Apple is speculated to unveil its next generation of iPhone this year in September. Several rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 series have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. These rumours have given us a sneak peek into its expected specifications, but the Cupertino, California based company is yet to share any details on its upcoming devices. In the latest development, display specifications for the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant have been leaked, hinting at thinner bezels than last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max. The image for the phone's purported screen protector has also been leaked.

Popular tipster Ice Universe has shared the image of a purported screen protector for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max on Twitter. He has also shared a picture of how the front of the phone could appear. The leaked images suggest that the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max might sport the thinnest bezels on an iPhone yet. This year's iPhone 14 Pro Max also sports slim bezels to offer a premium viewing experience, however, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly ship with thinner bezels than its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a bezel 2.17mm in size.

iPhone 15 Pro Max is destined to be a super flagship. pic.twitter.com/9mO9V7MkNb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 7, 2023

That's not all, 91Mobiles has also reported that the upcoming top-end iPhone variant could even beat Xiaomi 13's 1.81mm bezel size. Additionally, the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max are also said to be more curved than the flatter ones on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that Apple will retain the traditional two-button design for volume control. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are speculated to feature the traditional volume buttons instead of the singular solid-state haptic button. The report explained that Apple would require to install three new haptic engines within the iPhone hardware to incorporate the new buttons, which might delay production. Hence, the company would retain the traditional volume button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple will ditch the traditional Lightning port and bring a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year in order to comply with a European Union law.

