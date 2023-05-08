Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro Tipped to Sport Thinnest Bezel in Smartphones; Screen Protector Images Leaked: Report

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly feature a more curved bezel than the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 May 2023 15:25 IST
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

iPhone 15 Pro models will retain the two-button design for the volume rocker

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series could launch sometime in September this year
  • iPhone 14 Pro has 2.17mm bezels
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculated to launch as the Ultra variant this time

Apple is speculated to unveil its next generation of iPhone this year in September. Several rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 series have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. These rumours have given us a sneak peek into its expected specifications, but the Cupertino, California based company is yet to share any details on its upcoming devices. In the latest development, display specifications for the iPhone 15 Pro Max variant have been leaked, hinting at thinner bezels than last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max. The image for the phone's purported screen protector has also been leaked.

Popular tipster Ice Universe has shared the image of a purported screen protector for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max on Twitter. He has also shared a picture of how the front of the phone could appear. The leaked images suggest that the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max might sport the thinnest bezels on an iPhone yet. This year's iPhone 14 Pro Max also sports slim bezels to offer a premium viewing experience, however, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly ship with thinner bezels than its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a bezel 2.17mm in size.

That's not all, 91Mobiles has also reported that the upcoming top-end iPhone variant could even beat Xiaomi 13's 1.81mm bezel size. Additionally, the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max are also said to be more curved than the flatter ones on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, a recent report has suggested that Apple will retain the traditional two-button design for volume control. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are speculated to feature the traditional volume buttons instead of the singular solid-state haptic button. The report explained that Apple would require to install three new haptic engines within the iPhone hardware to incorporate the new buttons, which might delay production. Hence, the company would retain the traditional volume button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

Earlier, it was reported that Apple will ditch the traditional Lightning port and bring a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year in order to comply with a European Union law. 

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Pro Max
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel Tablet Specifications, Price and Design Leak Via Amazon Japan Listing Ahead of Google I/O 2023: Details

Related Stories

