iPhone 15 Plus Renders Suggest an Apple-Made 3LD3 Chip That May Limit Charging Speed

Apple is expected to ditch the traditional Lightning port and bring a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

All iPhone 15 models are said to come with the Dynamic Island feature this year

  • iPhone 15 series is expected to go official on September 12
  • Apple might restrict use of third party USB Type-C cables for charging
  • iPhone 15 series could be the first iPhone with a USB Type-C port

iPhone 15 series — including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — is expected to go official on September 12. Apple's next flagship phones are expected to replace the traditional Lightning port with a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer to comply with a European Union law. Most recently, renders suggesting the internal charging components of the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus have leaked online. The renders indicate an Apple-made 3LD3 chip in the handset.

Known tipster Majin Bu posted alleged images suggesting charging components of the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus on X (formerly Twitter). They show an Apple-made 3LD3 chip. While the exact functionality of the chip is uncertain, the tipster indicates that it can be used for transmission encryption. This might enhance the security of iPhone data and the chip could be used to regulate charging speeds.

Reputed market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier in March opined that the USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 models will offer fast charging with some company-certified cables. According to Kuo, Apple will optimise the fast-charging performance of the MFi (Made For iPhone)-certified charger for the iPhone 15. Based on this, the 3LD3 chip may be used to differentiate between an Apple-certified cable and other compatible adapters. iPhone 15 users might have to use an MFi USB Type-C cable to get optimum charging and data transfer performance.

The Cupertino giant is said to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models on Wednesday, September 13. Pre-orders for the new iPhone units are expected to start on September 22.

All iPhone models are said to come with the Dynamic Island feature this year, which is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to run on Apple A17 Bionic SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Pro models are said to pack 256GB storage in the base model and offer up to 2TB on the top-end variant. The vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could get an A16 Bionic chip.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
