iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched last year alongside the company's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is expected to launch the successors to both phones — the iPhone 15 series — in the coming weeks. A tipster has now suggested that Apple will relaunch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this year with a notable hardware modification — a USB Type-C port — in place of the existing Lightning port. Apple is expected to update its smartphone lineup with the modern port in line with regulations in the EU and in California.

According to details shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user Aaron (@aaronp613), a recent tvOS 17 beta rolled out by Apple to testers ahead of the stable release that is expected to roll out in the coming weeks includes references to two iPhone models — "iPhone 14,4" and "iPhone 14,5" — that do not currently exist.

tvOS 17.0 Beta 5 references two iPhone models that currently don't exist:



iPhone14,1

iPhone14,9 — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

The tipster also claims that there were four other models included in the first tvOS 17 beta that were removed in the last release — these are said to pertain to the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones. According to several reports, Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 lineup will be the first phones from the company to debut with USB Type-C ports.

Last year, Apple's Greg Joswiak confirmed that it will equip its iPhone models with USB Type-C ports to comply with EU regulations. However, at the time, the company did not provide details or confirm whether it would launch upcoming models with the modern port — or whether recent models would get the same treatment. Meanwhile, purported images of the new USB connectors for the upcoming iPhone 15 series recently surfaced online.

Apple usually discontinues its existing iPhone Pro and Pro Max models soon after it announces their successors, while the regular models continue to be sold for a few years. The company would still want to offer the iPhone 14 for purchase in the EU when the common charger regulation goes into effect in 2024 — while California's recent law mandating the USB Type-C port on electronics will go into effect in 2026.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus wouldn't be the first devices from Apple to be relaunched with modified specifications. Back in 2021, the company unveiled the original AirPods Pro with a MagSafe compatible charging case alongside the AirPods Pro (3rd Gen). TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that Apple will launch the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a USB Type-C port in 2024.

