Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 to Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades as Apple Acknowledges Market Slowdown: Mark Gurman

iPhone 15 to Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades as Apple Acknowledges Market Slowdown: Mark Gurman

iPhone 15 series will reportedly be unveiled on September 12 or September 13, and go on sale on September 22.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 11:51 IST
iPhone 15 to Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades as Apple Acknowledges Market Slowdown: Mark Gurman

iPhone 15 Pro is expected to arrive next month as the successor to the iPhone 14 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series could debut in September amid a sluggish market
  • Apple revealed that its iPhone sales declined by 2.4 percent in Q3 2024
  • The iPhone 15 series is expected to debut with notable hardware upgrades

iPhone 15 — Apple's purported next-generation smartphone — is expected to launch in the coming weeks, but the Cupertino company will reportedly face challenges amid a tough smartphone market despite major updates that are tipped to make their debut on the smartphone. The iPhone 15 is said to be the first major upgrade since the iPhone 12 was unveiled in 2020, with upgrades to the display, charging port and faster processors, while the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature a more durable titanium frame and slimmer display bezels than its predecessor.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman points out that Apple has finally acknowledged that “the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States.” As a result, the smartphone maker will have to do more to convince customers to purchase the upcoming iPhone 15 series, which is said to comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to previous reports, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the A16 Bionic chip and the Dynamic Island from last year's iPhone 14 Pro models, along with upgraded cameras. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to feature a new titanium chassis that is more durable, and a 3nm chipset that is much faster than last year's models. Gurman previously claimed that the Pro models will be equipped with displays that have 1.5mm bezels, the thinnest on an iPhone to date.

Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max model is also tipped to feature a periscope camera for improved optical zoom. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 lineup is also expected to drop the Lightning port in favour of a USB Type-C port to comply with EU regulations.

However, Gurman states in his newsletter that despite all these expected hardware upgrades, Apple will face challenges due to the ongoing market slowdown. The company's smartphone sales were more resilient than its competitors, which have also suffered due to the slowdown, but Apple revealed that its iPhone sales fell 2.4 percent to $39.7 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,189 crore) in the June quarter.

The iPhone 15 series is tipped to debut next month and Gurman says that the lineup could be unveiled on September 12 or September 13, and go on sale on September 22. While the firm will face a challenge as it tries to convince customers to upgrade their smartphones amid the sluggish market despite all the new hardware upgrades, Gurman says it "shouldn't be hard" for the Cupertino company's next phone models to show year-over-year growth, after the iPhone 14 series' production hiccups last year related to the COVID-19 restrictions at assembly plants in China.

Meanwhile, Apple is testing a new Mac model powered by a M3 chip that could make its debut in October, according to Gurman. Previous reports hint at the arrival of new Mac models with the next-generation chipset, and the latest model that is being tested is reportedly powered by an octa core M3 chip with 10 graphics cores and 24GB of RAM and could debut as the company's next Mac mini model. Apple is yet to announce plans to launch new Mac models a month after the expected debut of its next generation of smartphones in September.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 series, Apple, Apple sales, Mac, M3 chip
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Elon Musk Says Cage Fight With Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Livestreamed on X
Elon Musk Says X Will Pay Legal Bills of People ‘Unfairly Treated’ by Employers for Posting on Platform

Related Stories

iPhone 15 to Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades as Apple Acknowledges Market Slowdown: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Suggest Wider Body, Rear Cameras: See Design
  2. Google Pixel Watch 2 May Launch in India, Specifications Tipped: See Details
  3. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  4. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Elon Musk Plans to Livestream Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg on X
  7. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India At This Price
  9. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 67W Fast Charging Debuts: See Price
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's Latest Sale: This Week in Technology News
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Stays Below $30,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Remain Volatile
  2. iPhone 15 to Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades as Apple Acknowledges Market Slowdown: Mark Gurman
  3. OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Suggest Design; Seen With Wider Body, Larger Rear Camera Module
  4. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Renders, Live Shots Leak; Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  5. Data Protection Bill Enables Citizen Surveillance, Will Have ‘Chilling Effect’ on Press Freedom: Editors Guild
  6. Elon Musk Says X Will Pay Legal Bills of People ‘Unfairly Treated’ by Employers for Posting on Platform
  7. Elon Musk Says Cage Fight With Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Be Livestreamed on X
  8. Google Pixel Watch 2 Could Launch in India; Features, Specifications Tipped
  9. Poco M6 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Coinbase Requests US Judge to End Violation Lawsuit Filed by SEC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.