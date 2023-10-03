Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Series Overheating Issue Acknowledged by Apple, Fix Is Coming

Apple attributes the overheating issue to bugs.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 October 2023 11:39 IST


Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has acknowledged that some iPhone 15 Pro models are experiencing overheating issues

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro models heating issue has been acknowledged by the company
  • The problem has been reported by several users on social media
  • iPhone 15 series was launched last month
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max powered by A17 Pro Bionic SoC were unveiled during Apple's 'Wonderlust' event last month, and they hit stores across the globe on September 22. Since then, numerous reports have been of overheating iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple has reportedly acknowledged the issue in a fresh update and is working on a fix with an upcoming software update. Apple claims that recent updates to some third-party apps, like Instagram and Uber on iOS 17, have overloaded the system, causing the latest iPhone models to get warmer than normal.

In the last few weeks, several iPhone 15 Pro users on Reddit, Twitter, and Apple community forums complained that some new models are overheating. Multiple affected users posted that they couldn't properly hold their phones as the temperature rose and hit more than 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Several users complained that the issue is related to the new A17 Pro Bionic processor and titanium chassis. Apple has acknowledged the overheating problems with its iPhone 15 Pro models. Responding to this case, Apple reportedly said in a press statement that it is aware of the issue and promised a fix through an upcoming software update.

Apple states that recent updates to third-party apps, including Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9: Legends in iOS 17, overload the system, causing the iPhone to get warmer than usual. It is said to be working with developers to rectify the issue. Instagram has already rolled out version 302 to fix the problem.

A report by MacRumors quotes the statement — "We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that impacts some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We're working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out."

Apple reportedly said the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame and aluminium substructure aren't contributing to the overheating issue.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs. 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage model in India, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max begins at Rs. 1,59,900. They are currently up for sale in the country via Apple's online store, Apple BKC, Saket, e-commerce websites, and official retail outlets.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.




