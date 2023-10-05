Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Rolling Out Now Via New iOS 17 Update: All Details

iOS 17.0.3 will be the second update to reach Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 October 2023 14:56 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Rolling Out Now Via New iOS 17 Update: All Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are price starts from Rs. 1,39,900 in India.

Highlights
  • Users have been reporting overheating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro
  • Apple acknowledged the problem recently
  • The new update addresses heating issues along with security fixes
Apple has finally released a much-awaited software update for its recently launched iPhone 15 lineup aiming to resolve the known heating issues. Tagged as iOS 17.0.3, the software update is about 423.2MB in size and can be downloaded by heading into General>Software Update> and checking for the same, which will push your iPhone to check for an update instead of waiting for a notification to arrive. While the update is mainly aimed at iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users, it is available for both iPhone 15 and other recently launched iPhone models, as well. The same fixes have also been applied to iPadOS 17.0.3 as well.

The new iOS 17.0.3 update, according to the changelog, lists only two fixes. The first one is to do with a kernel exploit where an attacker with local access to a device “may have actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6”. The second fix is to do with buffer overflow, which results in arbitrary code execution or the libvpx bug as it's now known as.

The update also addresses an issue that may have caused iPhone 15 Pro models to run warmer than expected. This update along with an update to Instagram (version 302), which was known to be one of the apps that triggered the overheating issue for some users should cool down the iPhone of affected users. Other apps that were known to trigger overheating in the new iPhone 15 Pro models include Uber and Asphalt 9: Legends.

Apple did claim that the overheating with its new iPhone 15 Pro models does not pose a risk to the user. It initially also blamed the overheating issues to some other factors like high-power chargers, wireless charging, and background processes that take place after an iPhone has been restored. Apple told Forbes that the new fix would not throttle the phone's performance in any way and that its overheating problems had nothing to do with the iPhone's hardware design, which on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models replaces the stainless-steel outer frame with one made from recycled titanium.

The Apple iPhone 15 models launched alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The iPhone 15 models are priced from Rs. 79,900 in India while the iPhone 15 Pro models start from Rs. 1,39,900.

Sheldon Pinto
