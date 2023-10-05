iPhone 14 price in India is set to drop during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. As part of the upcoming sale event that is scheduled to begin on October 8, the flagship smartphone that was announced last year could be available below the Rs. 50,000 price point, the e-commerce platform has confirmed via a teaser on its website. The iPhone 14 series of smartphones was the last to feature Apple's proprietary Lightning connector and is powered by the company's A15 Bionic chip.

iPhone 14 price in India during Big Billion Days sale

As per a teaser posted on a landing page for the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 price in India could drop below the Rs. 50,000 mark. The image shows the handset with the text "4?,???" and asks customers to guess the price of the handset during the sale. This suggests the price of the iPhone 14 will drop to Rs. 49,999 or lower when the Big Billion Days sale begins, a price that is likely to include bank discounts and other offers.

The image also links to a new landing page that lists the price of the handset at Rs. 60,999, down from the existing price of Rs. 69,900. The page also contains a disclaimer that states these prices will be available for a limited time during the sale and that Flipkart is not connected with the promotion. Instead, brands or sellers will sponsor these offers on the iPhone 14, according to the e-commerce platform.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

iPhone 14 specifications

Launched last year at Apple's 'Far Out' event, the iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It has an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with flat edges, and the glass is protected with Apple's proprietary Ceramic Shield material on the front.

Apple's proprietary A15 Bionic chip powers the iPhone 14 — this is the same chip that powered the iPhone 13 Pro models from 2021. The firm does not disclose the amounts of RAM and the battery capacities of each model, but teardowns after the phone's debut revealed that the phone has 6GB of RAM and a 3,279mAh battery.

The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 1.9um sensor and an f/1.7 aperture. It also features a 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. On the front, the phone has a 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture lens and an array of sensors that enables Face ID for biometric unlocking.

