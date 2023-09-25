Samsung Galaxy A05s is likely to hit the markets soon. The handset had recently surfaced online. It is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which was released in October 2022 with an octa-core chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. CAD renders of the purported phone were leaked previously. Leaks regarding a Galaxy A05 model also have been reported in the past few weeks, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy A04 handset. A Google Play Console listing has now hinted at the imminent launch of the Galaxy A05s.

In a report, MySmartPrice claims that the Galaxy A05s with the codename a05ssnndxx has been spotted on Google Play Console. The phone is expected to support 6GB of RAM and is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with an Adreno 610 GPU.

According to the listing, the Galaxy A05s is expected to launch in four variants, which are listed with the model numbers SM-A057F, SM-A057G, SM-E145F, and SM-M145F. The image shared on the platforms informs that the handset will be offered in a green colourway, likely also with other options.

Overall, the design language of the handset remains more or less unchanged over the Galaxy A04s. At the back, the triple camera units are seen vertically arranged in the top left corner of the device alongside a circular LED flash unit. The front panel is seen with slim side bezels, a prominent chin and a centre-aligned waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera.

The listing also suggests that the Galaxy A05s will likely sport a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) display and ship with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1. An earlier leak suggested that the handset will have a 6.6-inch screen. It could pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone has also been tipped to measure around 167.9 x 77.7 x 8.8mm. The Galaxy A05s is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.