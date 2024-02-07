iPhone 16 series, which is slated to release in the second half of this year, is expected to come with some notable design upgrades. The standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly bring a new rear camera module design with the lenses aligned vertically, similar to the iPhone 12. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have diagonal alignment for cameras. With the vertical camera layout, Apple is expected to add Spatial Video recording to the base ‌iPhone 16‌ models. At present, the iPhone 15 Pro models can record spatial videos.

MacRumors has shared a mock-up of the iPhone 16's rear panel based on recent rumours and speculations. The renders show a vertical camera arrangement on the upcoming iPhone with a pill-shaped camera bump. The wide and ultra-wide angle cameras along with a flash are seen placed in two separate camera rings. The design and placement of the camera unit look like a cross between the iPhone X and iPhone 12. These findings are in line with the schematics recently shared by Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on X.

Apple is expected to add Spatial Video recording feature to the base model ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus smartphones with the design upgrade. The currently outgoing iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models support spatial video recording. The vanilla iPhone 15 models have diagonal camera arrangement and are not able to capture spatial video.

The iPhone 16 series is likely to launch in September this year. Apple is said to pack an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process on the Pro models, while the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could run on a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip.

Apple is expected to retain the Snapdragon X70 modem in the next iPhone series. The Pro models are said to come with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and might get a new ultra-wide lens on the rear. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to come with larger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple could add a Capture Button on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

