iPhone 15 Pro Max — Apple's top-of-the-line model launched at its 'Wonderlust' event last week — is seeing robust demand after preorders for the handset opened on September 15, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This year, the Pro Max model features a more advanced telephoto camera with improved optical zoom support. However, the analyst states that iPhone 15 Pro Max production challenges are "more pronounced" compared to other models, even as the deliveries for the top-of-the-line model have been delayed to November in some regions.

Kuo states in a Medium post that the demand for the new iPhone 15 Pro Max is "robust" and higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max that was launched by the company last year. Unlike its larger sibling, the iPhone 15 Pro model demand is weaker than its predecessor and the analyst suggests that this is because more customers are interested in the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro, the Cupertino company's regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are seeing demand that is "roughly on par" with the handsets launched by Apple last year, according to Kuo. This year, Apple introduced some notable changes to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, including the company's Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel primary camera that arrived with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

While the demand for Apple's iPhone models typically causes some delay in deliveries every year, the analyst points out that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing lengthy delays this year. In some regions, including the US, the top-of-the-line model is expected to be delivered to some customers in November.

Kuo claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max — which entered mass production later than the company's other smartphones — is facing "more pronounced" production challenges compared to other models. Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series of smartphones at its 'Wonderlust' launch event on September 12, and preorders for all four models began three days later. The handsets will go on sale in India and in global markets on September 22.

