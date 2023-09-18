Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing "more pronounced" production challenges than the other three models leading to increased delays, according to an analyst.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2023 11:31 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus (left) along with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max production reportedly started after the other models
  • Demand for Apple's iPhone 15 Pro is said to be lower than the 15 Pro Max
  • The regular models are seeing demand "on par" with last year's iPhone 14

iPhone 15 Pro Max — Apple's top-of-the-line model launched at its 'Wonderlust' event last week — is seeing robust demand after preorders for the handset opened on September 15, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This year, the Pro Max model features a more advanced telephoto camera with improved optical zoom support. However, the analyst states that iPhone 15 Pro Max production challenges are "more pronounced" compared to other models, even as the deliveries for the top-of-the-line model have been delayed to November in some regions.

Kuo states in a Medium post that the demand for the new iPhone 15 Pro Max is "robust" and higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max that was launched by the company last year. Unlike its larger sibling, the iPhone 15 Pro model demand is weaker than its predecessor and the analyst suggests that this is because more customers are interested in the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro, the Cupertino company's regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are seeing demand that is "roughly on par" with the handsets launched by Apple last year, according to Kuo. This year, Apple introduced some notable changes to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, including the company's Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel primary camera that arrived with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

While the demand for Apple's iPhone models typically causes some delay in deliveries every year, the analyst points out that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing lengthy delays this year. In some regions, including the US, the top-of-the-line model is expected to be delivered to some customers in November.

Kuo claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max — which entered mass production later than the company's other smartphones — is facing "more pronounced" production challenges compared to other models. Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series of smartphones at its 'Wonderlust' launch event on September 12, and preorders for all four models began three days later. The handsets will go on sale in India and in global markets on September 22.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 demand, iPhone 15 series, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Just How Much of an Environmental Impact Does Watching Netflix Have? The Pebble Browser Extension Gives You the Hard Truth

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  4. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Offer Better Thermal Management: Details
  5. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds Launched at This Price
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand': Kuo
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn Aims to Double Jobs, Investment in India: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  10. This Browser Extension Helps You Monitor Your Digital Carbon Footprint as You Surf the Internet
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand' and Shipping Delays: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India Launch Confirmed, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Honor 90 5G Goes on Sale for First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Aims to Double Jobs, Investment in India Over Next 12 Months
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. TRAI Invites Public Comments on Ways to Make Smartphone Affordable in India
  7. India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Price, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Expected Launch Timeline Hinted; Could Debut Early Next Year
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Delivery Shifted to November for Select Countries: Here's Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.