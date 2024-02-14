Technology News

iQoo Z9 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch; Key Specifications Tipped

iQoo Z9 may launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2024 10:58 IST
iQoo Z9 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch; Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 is expected to succeed the iQoo Z8 (pictured) unveiled in 2023

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site
  • It is said to support Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G connectivity
  • The iQoo Z9 series may come with a base and a iQoo Z9x model
iQoo is confirmed to launch the Neo 9 Pro model in India on February 22. The company may launch another model in the country soon as well. Leaks about the iQoo Z9 have surfaced online and the model has been spotted on several certification sites. The iQoo Z9 series previously was hinted at via leaked renders of purported models. Though the monikers have yet to be confirmed or even teased, it can be assumed that as the successor to the iQoo Z8 lineup, the iQoo Z9 series may also launch with a base and an iQoo Z9x model.

The iQoo Z9 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database hinting at an imminent India launch, a MySmartPrice report claimed. Not much was revealed in this listing but the phone was seen with the model number I2302, which is similar to the Bluetooth SIG listing. The iQoo Z9 handset is said to support Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G connectivity, as per the listing.

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested in a Weibo post that the purported iQoo Z9 may launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. He added that the phone is expected to carry an OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K and pack a 6,000mAh battery. If true, these will be considerable upgrades over the preceding iQoo Z8 model.

The iQoo Z8 features a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor, while the front camera holds a 16-megapixel sensor. The model ships with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 and supports 120W wired Ultra-Flash Charging.

The iQoo Z9 series was previously seen with leaked design renders showing two models. The leak did not clarify the monikers of the lineup, but it may include a base iQoo Z9 model and an iQoo Z9x model, succeeding the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x handsets. The leaked models were seen with a textured, gradient light blue back panel. Both phones appeared to sport OIS-supported dual rear camera units - one with circular camera modules, while the other showed square-shaped camera modules. We can expect to learn more about these handsets over the next few weeks.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z8

iQOO Z8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
