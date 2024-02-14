iQoo is confirmed to launch the Neo 9 Pro model in India on February 22. The company may launch another model in the country soon as well. Leaks about the iQoo Z9 have surfaced online and the model has been spotted on several certification sites. The iQoo Z9 series previously was hinted at via leaked renders of purported models. Though the monikers have yet to be confirmed or even teased, it can be assumed that as the successor to the iQoo Z8 lineup, the iQoo Z9 series may also launch with a base and an iQoo Z9x model.

The iQoo Z9 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database hinting at an imminent India launch, a MySmartPrice report claimed. Not much was revealed in this listing but the phone was seen with the model number I2302, which is similar to the Bluetooth SIG listing. The iQoo Z9 handset is said to support Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G connectivity, as per the listing.

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested in a Weibo post that the purported iQoo Z9 may launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. He added that the phone is expected to carry an OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K and pack a 6,000mAh battery. If true, these will be considerable upgrades over the preceding iQoo Z8 model.

The iQoo Z8 features a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the phone has a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor, while the front camera holds a 16-megapixel sensor. The model ships with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 and supports 120W wired Ultra-Flash Charging.

The iQoo Z9 series was previously seen with leaked design renders showing two models. The leak did not clarify the monikers of the lineup, but it may include a base iQoo Z9 model and an iQoo Z9x model, succeeding the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x handsets. The leaked models were seen with a textured, gradient light blue back panel. Both phones appeared to sport OIS-supported dual rear camera units - one with circular camera modules, while the other showed square-shaped camera modules. We can expect to learn more about these handsets over the next few weeks.

