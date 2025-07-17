Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Leaked; Base Model Said to Be Offered in Six Colours

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly come in five colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2025 11:09 IST
iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Leaked; Base Model Said to Be Offered in Six Colours

Photo Credit: Apple

Phone 16 Pro series debuted in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium

Highlights
  • Rumours about the iPhone 17 colours continue to pour in
  • iPhone 17 is likely to launch in September
  • Leak suggests four shades for iPhone 17 Air
Advertisement

iPhone 17 lineup is expected to go official in September with four variants — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. We've already heard plenty of rumours about the colour options of the base models. Now, another leak has suggested the possible colourways for the entire lineup. The iPhone 17 is said to be available in six different shades, whereas the iPhone 17 Air could be sold in four colour options. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to be launched in five colourways.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air Colourways (Expected)

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus share the same colour palette, but Macworld, citing anonymous sources, reports that Apple will bring distinct colour options for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air to better differentiate between the two models. Pantone colours were reportedly used as a reference for designing the new models. The base model is said to be available in Black, Green (Pantone 2282 U), Light Blue (Pantone 658 U), Purple (Pantone 530 U), Steel Gray (Pantone 18-4005-TPG), and White shades. The Black and White shades will reportedly be the same as the iPhone 16. 

Next, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be launched in Black, Light Blue (Pantone 657 U), Light Gold (Pantone 11-0604 TPG Gardenia), and White colours. For comparison, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options.

The blue iPhone 17 Air is said to offer a lighter shade than the base iPhone 17. Apple could use less saturated colours for the iPhone 17 Air to emphasise the lightweight design. The light blue finish could resemble the Sky Blue shade of the MacBook Air (M4).

iPhone 17 Pro Series Could Come in These Colours

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to be offered in Black (same as iPhone 16 Pro), Dark Blue (Pantone 19-4025 TPG Mood Indigo), Gray, Orange (Pantone 1501243 TCX Papaya), and White (same as iPhone 16 Pro) shades. 

For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were launched in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options.

The rumoured blue colour of the iPhone 17 Pro series may resemble the Blue Titanium colour option that's available on the iPhone 15 Pro. The orange shade is likely to have a 'fluorescent' tone. Due to the rumoured shift from titanium to aluminium in the iPhone 17 Pro models, the actual colour tones may appear different compared to previous models. Apple's selection of materials and lighting conditions can cause slight variations from Pantone-based references.

The latest leak corroborates previous rumours. The iPhone 17 lineup is creating a lot of buzz online ahead of its expected launch in September. The launch could happen between September 8 and September 12. The vanilla models are tipped to be powered by Apple's A19 chip, while the Pro models could get the A19 Pro chip.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Series, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone Models With China-Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Leaked; Base Model Said to Be Offered in Six Colours
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Series Could Be Available in These Colour Options
  2. Vivo V60 Tipped to Launch in India in August With OriginOS
  3. Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU Debuts in India
  4. Lava Agni 4 Design, Key Specifications, and India Pricing Leaked
  5. Over 75,000 Employees Fired in 2025: These Firms Conducted Mass Layoffs
  6. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme 15 5G Specifications Teased; Camera, Display Details Tipped
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Set to Launch on August 20
  9. Google Discover Might Be Adding AI Summaries of News Articles
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple News+ Adds Emoji Game for Subscribers Ahead of World Emoji Day
  2. iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Leaked; Base Model Said to Be Offered in Six Colours
  3. iPhone Models With China-Made Displays Reportedly Face Ban in the US; Apple Says ‘No Effect’ on Products
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Reportedly Set for August 20: What to Expect
  5. Vivo V60 India Launch Date Tipped; Said to Be First Global Model to Arrive With OriginOS
  6. WeTransfer Confirms Files Not Used to Train AI Models Following Criticism, Updates Terms of Service
  7. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Ditch Titanium for Aluminium Frame
  8. OpenAI’s Under-Development AI-Powered Web Browser Said to Be Codenamed Aura
  9. Samsung’s First One UI 8 Watch Beta Reportedly Available for Galaxy Watch 5 Series
  10. Meta AI Vulnerability That Could Leak Users’ Private Conversations Fixed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »