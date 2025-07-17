iPhone 17 lineup is expected to go official in September with four variants — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. We've already heard plenty of rumours about the colour options of the base models. Now, another leak has suggested the possible colourways for the entire lineup. The iPhone 17 is said to be available in six different shades, whereas the iPhone 17 Air could be sold in four colour options. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to be launched in five colourways.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air Colourways (Expected)

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus share the same colour palette, but Macworld, citing anonymous sources, reports that Apple will bring distinct colour options for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air to better differentiate between the two models. Pantone colours were reportedly used as a reference for designing the new models. The base model is said to be available in Black, Green (Pantone 2282 U), Light Blue (Pantone 658 U), Purple (Pantone 530 U), Steel Gray (Pantone 18-4005-TPG), and White shades. The Black and White shades will reportedly be the same as the iPhone 16.

Next, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be launched in Black, Light Blue (Pantone 657 U), Light Gold (Pantone 11-0604 TPG Gardenia), and White colours. For comparison, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colour options.

The blue iPhone 17 Air is said to offer a lighter shade than the base iPhone 17. Apple could use less saturated colours for the iPhone 17 Air to emphasise the lightweight design. The light blue finish could resemble the Sky Blue shade of the MacBook Air (M4).

iPhone 17 Pro Series Could Come in These Colours

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are said to be offered in Black (same as iPhone 16 Pro), Dark Blue (Pantone 19-4025 TPG Mood Indigo), Gray, Orange (Pantone 1501243 TCX Papaya), and White (same as iPhone 16 Pro) shades.

For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were launched in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options.

The rumoured blue colour of the iPhone 17 Pro series may resemble the Blue Titanium colour option that's available on the iPhone 15 Pro. The orange shade is likely to have a 'fluorescent' tone. Due to the rumoured shift from titanium to aluminium in the iPhone 17 Pro models, the actual colour tones may appear different compared to previous models. Apple's selection of materials and lighting conditions can cause slight variations from Pantone-based references.

The latest leak corroborates previous rumours. The iPhone 17 lineup is creating a lot of buzz online ahead of its expected launch in September. The launch could happen between September 8 and September 12. The vanilla models are tipped to be powered by Apple's A19 chip, while the Pro models could get the A19 Pro chip.