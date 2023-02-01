Technology News

Apple to Limit Periscope Camera to One iPhone 16 Series Model: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 Pro Max/ Ultra could also debut with a periscope camera.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2023 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus could feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in 2024
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max/ Ultra might get an 8P lens on the primary camera
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max/ Ultra periscope could offer 10x optical zoom

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 15 series later this year, succeeding its iPhone 14 lineup that debuted last September. While the company hasn't announced any details regarding the purported handsets, the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max/ Ultra variant is tipped to feature a periscope camera with up to 10x optical zoom. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes this trend will continue in 2024 when the Cupertino company is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series lineup. Kuo claims that the Cupertino company could be taking this step to drive up sales of the top-of-the-line model. Recent reports had suggested that Apple might equip two of its top models in its future iPhone lineups with a periscope lens.

Kuo mentioned in a series of tweets that only a single iPhone 16 series model will be equipped with a periscope lens. This model is expected to be the iPhone 16 Pro Max/ Ultra. Apple could be looking to drive up the demand for the high-end model. The Cupertino company is expected to utilise the same strategy with the iPhone lineup that is likely to arrive later this year.

It was previously predicted that both iPhone 16 Pro models might feature a pericope camera. However, Kuo believes that the demand for a lens upgrade might be lower than previous predictions. Therefore, it might be detrimental for Apple to offer a periscope camera on more than one model.

The release of the iPhone 16 series might be a couple of years away, but there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could carry a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, as per a recent report. It is also believed that the Pro models might come with Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity.

In the past, it has been reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/ Ultra might boast an 8P lens on the primary camera. Furthermore, it is believed that its periscope camera may offer up to 10x optical zoom.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Ultra, Apple
