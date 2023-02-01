Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 15 series later this year, succeeding its iPhone 14 lineup that debuted last September. While the company hasn't announced any details regarding the purported handsets, the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max/ Ultra variant is tipped to feature a periscope camera with up to 10x optical zoom. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes this trend will continue in 2024 when the Cupertino company is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series lineup. Kuo claims that the Cupertino company could be taking this step to drive up sales of the top-of-the-line model. Recent reports had suggested that Apple might equip two of its top models in its future iPhone lineups with a periscope lens.

Kuo mentioned in a series of tweets that only a single iPhone 16 series model will be equipped with a periscope lens. This model is expected to be the iPhone 16 Pro Max/ Ultra. Apple could be looking to drive up the demand for the high-end model. The Cupertino company is expected to utilise the same strategy with the iPhone lineup that is likely to arrive later this year.

(5/5)

But my latest survey indicates only one/highest-end new iPhone 16 model in 2H24 will have the periscope camera, not the two models the market expected. Therefore, the contribution of the periscope camera to the demand for lens upgrades may be lower than the market consensus — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 31, 2023

It was previously predicted that both iPhone 16 Pro models might feature a pericope camera. However, Kuo believes that the demand for a lens upgrade might be lower than previous predictions. Therefore, it might be detrimental for Apple to offer a periscope camera on more than one model.

The release of the iPhone 16 series might be a couple of years away, but there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could carry a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, as per a recent report. It is also believed that the Pro models might come with Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity.

In the past, it has been reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/ Ultra might boast an 8P lens on the primary camera. Furthermore, it is believed that its periscope camera may offer up to 10x optical zoom.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.