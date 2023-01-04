Technology News
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Models Tipped to Debut With 48-Megapixel Wide Cameras, A16 Bionic SoC

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have dual 12-megapixel rear camera units

Highlights
  • Apple could bring camera upgrades to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022
  • The high end models of current lineup are powered by an A16 Bionic chip

Apple is reportedly planning to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models this year. The larger camera sensors are currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units. The regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature similar dual 12-megapixel rear camera units. The non-pro models of the iPhone 15 series are also said to come with a USB Type-C port instead of a Lightning charging port. They are expected to be powered by the company's A16 Bionic chip, that is currently available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research forecast the camera setup and specifications of the iPhone 15 models in a research note. The analyst said that the two non Pro models in the lineup will have a three-stacked sensor with a 48-megapixel wide lens. This will be an upgrade over the current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as both come with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera at the back alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, feature a 48-megapixel main camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. However, Apple is not likely to pack a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner on the base iPhone 15 variants.

Further, Jeff Pu adds that Apple could replace the old Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. The non Pro models will be powered by the latest A16 Bionic SoC, that is currently exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models.

The speculation from Jeff Pu is in line with past reports. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier claimed iPhone 15 series will ditch the Lightning port in favour of USB Type-C. The Cupertino-based company is said to be working on 8K video recording support for the next-generation iPhone models. Apple is tipped to pack the A17 Bionic SoC on both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra.

Apple has not shared any information on the upcoming iPhone 15 series and its launch, but there have been several leaks in the past hinting at the design and some specifications. This year's iPhone lineup is said to comprise the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The high-end models in iPhone 15 series are tipped to come with solid-state buttons instead of physical volume and power buttons.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Further reading: iPhone, Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
