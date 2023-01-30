The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series of smartphones is expected to launch later this year. The lineup is expected to feature the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus variants,as well as the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — or iPhone 15 Ultra. From haptic buttons to RAM expansion, a number of features have been rumoured over the past few months. A recent report suggests that the Wi-Fi 6E feature, which was previously reported to be available across the lineup, may instead be reserved for the Pro models.

According to a MacRumors report, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity will be limited to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max variants. On the other hand, a previous report had suggested that Wi-Fi 6E support would be available across the iPhone 15 lineup. The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will continue using WiFi 6, as per the report.

The Cupertino company currently offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity on a few of its products, such as the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023, MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023, iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th generation) and the Mac Mini (2023). Wi-Fi 6E uses 6GHz bands in addition to commonly used 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Because of its extensive wireless band support, it can provide fast transfer speeds, low latency, and reduced signal interference.

As noted in a post by wireless hardware manufacturer Netgear, Wi-Fi 6E expands on these features by supporting up to 14 80MHz channels or seven 160MHz channels. The post adds that more available channels imply more licensed bandwidth for Wi-Fi service and less network interference in densely populated areas such as apartment buildings or office spaces, ensuring faster connectivity.

Meanwhile, an earlier report, suggests that the iPhone 15 series displays will feature significantly thinner bezels and curved edges than its predecessors. Another report hints at the possibility of non-Pro variants in the series being powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, and replacing the Lightning charging port with a USB Type-C port.

The iPhone 15 series, expected to launch in September is also tipped to sport solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, increased RAM and a titanium frame. It is also expected to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide lens, according to the report.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.