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iPhone 18 Pro Rear Design, New Colourway Spotted in Purported Drop Test Video

The iPhone 18 Pro Max appears to retain a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, with a triple-camera rear setup, a LiDAR sensor, and flat sides.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 June 2026 15:24 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Rear Design, New Colourway Spotted in Purported Drop Test Video

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September this year

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Highlights
  • Leaked videos show the iPhone 18 Pro in durability testing
  • The prototype appears to survive repeated drop tests
  • Drop test videos are reportedly timestamped to early 2026
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Apple's iPhone 18 Pro has reportedly surfaced in newly leaked videos that appear to show the unreleased smartphone undergoing internal durability testing. The footage, which was seemingly shared via a X handle formerly operated by a popular leaker, provides an early look at the handset ahead of its expected launch later this year. The clips suggest Apple may retain a design similar to the current generation, while offering a glimpse of the company's product testing process. Apple has not commented on the leaked material or confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

Update: In a post from a different account on X @_evanblass_, Blass recently denied leaking the video via the @evanblass account. "No, I have nothing to do with the new @evleaks account nor the purported iPhone leak posted there," he said in a post. It's currently unclear who posted the original video on X.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
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Leaked iPhone 18 Pro Videos Reveal Apple's Internal Drop Tests

post on X from the account @evleaks, which was formerly operated by tipster Evan Blass, shows what appears to be Apple's iPhone 18 Pro undergoing internal drop tests. The video shows a silver coloured handset with flat sides and a rear panel featuring three large camera sensors arranged in Apple's familiar triangular layout. The camera module also appears to include an LED flash and a LiDAR sensor, while the Apple logo remains centred on the back panel.

A screengrab of the iPhone 18 Pro drop test
Photo Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

 

The purported iPhone 18 Pro handset shown in the clips appears to survive repeated drop tests without visible structural failure. However, the leaked footage does not reveal whether the handset sustained any internal damage during testing. It is currently unclear whether the video was sourced from the recent data breach at Tata Electronics that reportedly leaked several details about Apple's iPhone 18 Pro model, as well as supplier lists and part information for the handset.

The design shown in the videos closely resembles that of the current iPhone 17 Pro. Reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could retain a similar overall appearance, with only minor refinements expected to the camera hardware and rear panel design.

The drop test videos are reportedly timestamped to early 2026, suggesting the handset shown is likely a prototype rather than the final retail version. Apple has not confirmed the authenticity of the leaked material or disclosed any details about the iPhone 18 Pro.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to announce the iPhone 18 series. A recent leak suggested that the series would launch on September 8 or September 9. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is widely referred to as the iPhone Ultra.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Drop Test, iPhone 18 Series, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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