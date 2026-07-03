Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Apple's C2 Modem Globally, Qualcomm Chip in the US: Report

iPhone 18 Pro models sold outside the US could feature Apple's C2 modem, leaks suggest.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 13:48 IST
iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Apple's C2 Modem Globally, Qualcomm Chip in the US: Report

Apple first introduced its proprietary modem with iPhone 16e

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Leaks indicate the iPhone 18 Pro could get region-specific modems
  • International units might use Apple's C2 modem
  • The C2 modem is rumoured to feature support for satellite connectivity
Advertisement

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 lineup in September. In recent months, rumours have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra — its first foldable iPhone. Ahead of the anticipated launch, a fresh leak has shed light on one of the key internal components of the iPhone 18 Pro. According to a report, the purported handset could use different modem chips for the US and international markets.

Different Modems on iPhone 18 Pro

According to recent reports, a ransomware group stole more than 630GB of confidential data from Tata Electronics, one of Apple's manufacturing partners that assembles the iPhone alongside Foxconn. The publication claimed it was able to verify the authenticity of several key documents after analysing the leaked material.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

Among the files is an alleged bill of materials for the US variant of the iPhone 18 Pro (via AppleInsider). It reportedly lists several Qualcomm modem-related components instead of Apple's rumoured C2 modem, internally codenamed Ganymede.

The leaked component list reportedly includes Qualcomm's SDX80M, SDR875, QDM8771, QDM8720, PMK75, PMX75, and QET7100A chips — all of which are associated with mmWave 5G connectivity. This technology, notably, is used by US carriers such as Verizon to enable high download speeds over short distances.

Meanwhile, iPhone 18 Pro models sold outside the US could reportedly feature Apple's C2 modem. It is expected to succeed the C1 modem introduced with the iPhone 16e and the C1X modem that powers the iPhone Air. If accurate, this would mean that iPhone models sold in the US will have mmWave 5G connectivity, but using Qualcomm's technology.

Apple, notably, has been working to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm for several years. In February 2024, the company introduced the iPhone 16e that uses a proprietary cellular modem instead of relying on Qualcomm's chip. However, there have been reports that it was slower than its Qualcomm counterpart on the iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, the next-generation C2 modem has been rumoured to support 5G satellite connectivity. The rumour mill suggests Apple could add NR-NTN support, enabling future iPhones to connect to low-Earth orbit satellites for internet access beyond traditional networks.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Apple's C2 Modem Globally, Qualcomm Chip in the US: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Drop Below Rs. 85,000 in Amazon's Prime Day Sale
  2. iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Battery Yet
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Early Deals on Smartphones From Top Brands Revealed
  4. Garmin Forerunner 70, Forerunner 170, Forerunner 170 Music Debut in India
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
  6. DJI Mic Mini 2S Launched With 32-Bit Float Recording, AI Noise Cancellation
  7. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  8. Here's Our First Look of the Nothing Phone 4b 'RCB Edition' Variant
  9. Vivo X500 Camera Details Surface Online After X500 Pro Max Leaks
  10. Top TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000 on Amazon Prime Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Reportedly Restructures Disc Factory After Announcing End of Physical Game Discs on PlayStation
  2. Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Said to Feature 'Privacy Display'; Ultra Model Might Get Selfie Camera Upgrade
  4. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) With Intel Core 5 Series 3 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Bitcoin Climbs Above $61,600 as Weak US Jobs Data Boosts Crypto Investor Sentiment
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Smartphone Battery to Date, Latest Leak Suggests
  7. Vivo X500 Camera Specifications Leaked; 64-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera Tipped
  8. Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Tablet Confirmed to Launch in August; Company Teases Gaming Tablet's Design
  9. iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Apple's C2 Modem Globally, Qualcomm Chip in the US: Report
  10. Xbox Will Reportedly Allow Users to Digitise Physical Games, Ship Project Helix Without Disc Drive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »