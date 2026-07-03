Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 lineup in September. In recent months, rumours have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra — its first foldable iPhone. Ahead of the anticipated launch, a fresh leak has shed light on one of the key internal components of the iPhone 18 Pro. According to a report, the purported handset could use different modem chips for the US and international markets.

Different Modems on iPhone 18 Pro

According to recent reports, a ransomware group stole more than 630GB of confidential data from Tata Electronics, one of Apple's manufacturing partners that assembles the iPhone alongside Foxconn. The publication claimed it was able to verify the authenticity of several key documents after analysing the leaked material.

Among the files is an alleged bill of materials for the US variant of the iPhone 18 Pro (via AppleInsider). It reportedly lists several Qualcomm modem-related components instead of Apple's rumoured C2 modem, internally codenamed Ganymede.

The leaked component list reportedly includes Qualcomm's SDX80M, SDR875, QDM8771, QDM8720, PMK75, PMX75, and QET7100A chips — all of which are associated with mmWave 5G connectivity. This technology, notably, is used by US carriers such as Verizon to enable high download speeds over short distances.

Meanwhile, iPhone 18 Pro models sold outside the US could reportedly feature Apple's C2 modem. It is expected to succeed the C1 modem introduced with the iPhone 16e and the C1X modem that powers the iPhone Air. If accurate, this would mean that iPhone models sold in the US will have mmWave 5G connectivity, but using Qualcomm's technology.

Apple, notably, has been working to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm for several years. In February 2024, the company introduced the iPhone 16e that uses a proprietary cellular modem instead of relying on Qualcomm's chip. However, there have been reports that it was slower than its Qualcomm counterpart on the iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, the next-generation C2 modem has been rumoured to support 5G satellite connectivity. The rumour mill suggests Apple could add NR-NTN support, enabling future iPhones to connect to low-Earth orbit satellites for internet access beyond traditional networks.