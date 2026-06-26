Apple on Thursday increased the prices of multiple devices in one go, including the newly launched entry-level MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and Pro with M5 chips, Mac Mini with the M4 chip, and iPad models, and other smart home devices. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant spared the new iPhone 17 lineup, along with all Apple Watch and AirPods models, at least for now. The new prices are currently live in select global markets, including India. This came nearly a week after the Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook reportedly said that price hikes in the future are unavoidable, hinting at an imminent price hike, driven by the ongoing memory and storage component shortage.

If you are wondering which devices were excluded from the list of devices that saw a price hike, we have prepared a list to help you beat the Apple price increase. These prices were still unchanged at the time of publishing, unlike the other products that got significant price hikes on Thursday.

iPhone 17 Series, AirPods and Apple Watch Models Remain Unaffected by the Recent Price Hike

The company has yet to increase the prices of its smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, headphones, and smartwatches. This means that you can still get the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods 4 series, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Ultra at older prices.

While the company has yet to confirm this, in a recent conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Cook reportedly hinted at imminent price hikes across Apple's product portfolio. The company executive pointed out that price hikes in the future are unavoidable.

Cook highlighted the ongoing shortage of memory and storage components, as DRAM and NAND stick manufacturers have redirected the supply towards the burgeoning AI industry to power their data centres.

On Thursday, the tech giant updated its online store prices globally, increasing the cost of various devices. The price of Apple's entry-level MacBook Neo has increased by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 79,900. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M5 (13-inch) has seen a price hike of Rs. 29,000 in India.

Similarly, the base Pro model now costs Rs. 2,39,900, witnessing a whopping Rs. 70,000 increase, while the Pro model with the M5 Max chip saw the highest increase of Rs. 1,00,000, now retailing in India at Rs. 1,00,000.

Apart from laptops, Apple has also raised the price of its Mac Mini with M4 chip, along with the 11th generation iPad, latest iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models, seeing a hike of up to Rs. 40,000. Lastly, Apple TV 4K, HomePod, and HomePod Mini prices have also been raised by the Tim Cook-led company.

Here is a list of devices that have not been affected by the recent Apple price hike.