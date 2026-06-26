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Beat the Apple Price Hike: Every Product You Can Still Buy at Old Prices in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told The Wall Street Journal that price hikes were unavoidable.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2026 13:15 IST
Beat the Apple Price Hike: Every Product You Can Still Buy at Old Prices in India

iPhone 17 gets a dual 48-megapixel camera setup

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Highlights
  • iPhone 17e is the latest Apple smartphone
  • iPhone 17 series was launched in India in September 2025
  • Apple has yet to hikes prices of the iPhone 17 series
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Apple on Thursday increased the prices of multiple devices in one go, including the newly launched entry-level MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and Pro with M5 chips, Mac Mini with the M4 chip, and iPad models, and other smart home devices. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant spared the new iPhone 17 lineup, along with all Apple Watch and AirPods models, at least for now. The new prices are currently live in select global markets, including India. This came nearly a week after the Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook reportedly said that price hikes in the future are unavoidable, hinting at an imminent price hike, driven by the ongoing memory and storage component shortage.

If you are wondering which devices were excluded from the list of devices that saw a price hike, we have prepared a list to help you beat the Apple price increase. These prices were still unchanged at the time of publishing, unlike the other products that got significant price hikes on Thursday.

VoltIphone 17 Discussion
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iPhone 17 Series, AirPods and Apple Watch Models Remain Unaffected by the Recent Price Hike

 

The company has yet to increase the prices of its smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, headphones, and smartwatches. This means that you can still get the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods 4 series, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Ultra at older prices.

While the company has yet to confirm this, in a recent conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Cook reportedly hinted at imminent price hikes across Apple's product portfolio. The company executive pointed out that price hikes in the future are unavoidable.

Cook highlighted the ongoing shortage of memory and storage components, as DRAM and NAND stick manufacturers have redirected the supply towards the burgeoning AI industry to power their data centres.

iphone 17 review ndtv main

 

On Thursday, the tech giant updated its online store prices globally, increasing the cost of various devices. The price of Apple's entry-level MacBook Neo has increased by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 79,900. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M5 (13-inch) has seen a price hike of Rs. 29,000 in India.

Similarly, the base Pro model now costs Rs. 2,39,900, witnessing a whopping Rs. 70,000 increase, while the Pro model with the M5 Max chip saw the highest increase of Rs. 1,00,000, now retailing in India at Rs. 1,00,000.

Apart from laptops, Apple has also raised the price of its Mac Mini with M4 chip, along with the 11th generation iPad, latest iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models, seeing a hike of up to Rs. 40,000. Lastly, Apple TV 4K, HomePod, and HomePod Mini prices have also been raised by the Tim Cook-led company.

Here is a list of devices that have not been affected by the recent Apple price hike.

Apple Devices Current Prices in India
iPhone 17 Rs. 82,900
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 1,49,900
iPhone Air Rs. 1,19,900
iPhone 17e Rs. 64,900
iPhone 16 Rs. 69,900
iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 79,900
AirPods 4 Rs. 12,900
AirPods 4 With ANC Rs. 17,900
AirPods Pro 3 Rs. 25,900
AirPods Max 2 Rs. 67,900
Apple Watch Series 11 Rs. 46,900
Apple Watch SE 3 Rs. 25,900
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Rs. 89,900
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Apple AirPods Pro 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Fantastic sound output
  • Excellent ANC
  • Solid battery life
  • Overall excellent upgrade
  • Bad
  • Swipe gestures are annoying
  • No equaliser setting
  • Still no support for high-quality codecs such as aptX and LDAC
  • Available in a single White colour
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
AirPods Max 2 Wireless Headphones

AirPods Max 2 Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Blue
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max 2, Apple, Apple Price Hike
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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