Apple introduced an eSIM-only model of its iPhone in the US with the launch of iPhone 14, eliminating the physical SIM tray. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant appears to be getting ready to implement a similar strategy in new markets with the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup. The removal of the SIM tray is expected to bring more internal space in the upcoming series, and this could contribute towards battery size of the iPhone 18 lineup. The iPhone 17 models do not support physical SIM cards in select countries and regions.

Apple's eSIM-Only iPhone Models Could Arrive in Europe

A report by Techmaniacs (in Greek) states that Apple is planning to launch eSIM-only iPhone 18 models in Europe. By eliminating the physical SIM tray, Apple could free up the internal space in all iPhone 18 series smartphones for a larger battery. The global variant of iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a battery rated between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, a five percent increase over the iPhone 17 Pro Max's battery unit.

Shifting to eSIM-based will require users to activate their mobile plans digitally through their carrier rather than inserting a traditional SIM card. The move, if true, could be inconvenient for users who frequently swap their SIM cards. In some regions, issuing a new eSIM often involves additional charges from carriers.

Apple dropped the physical SIM tray with the launch of the iPhone 14 series in 2022 in the US. In other international markets outside the US, the company made iPhone models available with a physical SIM slot alongside eSIM functionality. Last year, Apple launched e-SIM-only iPhone 17 models in more markets, such as Japan, Canada and the UAE.

The eSIM technology is a convenient alternative to traditional SIM cards and offers easy activation and instant deactivation. But it is not suitable for people who frequently switch devices.

Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 18 series with the same starting price tags as its iPhone 17 counterparts. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be announced in September this year alongside the iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18 could go official next year alongside the iPhone Air.