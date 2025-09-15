Technology News
iPhone 18 Series Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, Might Launch Without Under-Display Face ID

Apple introduced Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September 2022.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 18:19 IST
iPhone 18 Series Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, Might Launch Without Under-Display Face ID

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple could bring a major design overhaul with the iPhone 19 series in 2027

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be redesigning the Dynamic Island for iPhone 18 models
  • Apple introduced Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro models
  • The iPhone 17 series was launched last week
iPhone 17 series debuted last week, featuring the standard iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max and is currently up for pre-orders. While the iPhone 18 lineup isn't expected until September next year, early rumours are already gaining momentum online, even before the iPhone 17 series goes on sale later this week. A new leak suggests that the iPhone 18 models could feature a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple was rumoured to shrink the pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 17 series with a more compact front camera and sensor setup.

iPhone 18 Series Could Come With Design Upgrades

Tipster Instant Digital on Weibo has claimed that the iPhone 18 lineup will feature a narrower Dynamic Island. However, the tipster clarified that Apple won't be adopting under-display Face ID or a front camera just yet. The latest leak suggests that the cutout may shrink, but it won't completely disappear in the next year's iPhone series.

There have been speculations about Apple redesigning the Dynamic Island. Early rumours indicated the iPhone 17 might debut a smaller version of the Dynamic Island, but all four iPhone 17 models retained the same Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro series, iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 series.

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September 2022. It replaced the wide notch on previous models to provide an interactive cutout that displays alerts, notifications, and real-time activities. As of now, the iPhone 16e stands out as the only model in the latest iPhone lineups without a Dynamic Island.

As per past leaks, Apple could bring a major design overhaul with the iPhone 19 series in 2027, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, by introducing under-display Face ID. This would eliminate the current pill-shaped Dynamic Island, leaving just a small hole-punch cutout for the front camera in the top-left corner. It is seen as a transitional step toward a fully seamless display.

Apple introduced the iPhone 17,iPhone AiriPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max last week at its 'Awe Dropping' launch event. The new models come preloaded with iOS 26, ProMotion displays, 48-megapixel rear camera units, an 18-megapixel selfie camera, a USB Type-C port for charging, Dynamic Island and Apple Intelligence-powered AI features.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 18, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple

