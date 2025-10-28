Apple is reportedly preparing for notable hardware changes for its future devices, beginning with the iPhone 18 series next year. According to a new leak from tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the company plans to replace mechanical buttons with solid-state controls featuring advanced haptic feedback by 2027. This shift marks a significant step toward more durable, responsive hardware while reducing moving parts. Beyond iPhones, the change could extend to upcoming iPad and Apple Watch models, signalling a broader evolution in Apple's device interaction design.

Apple's Long-Rumoured Solid-State Buttons Could Finally Debut on an iPhone

According to a Weibo post by the tipster, Apple has finished testing or functional verification of its solid-state button technology, meaning it now works as intended in prototypes. The company is preparing to mass-produce this feature for the iPhone 20 series in 2027.

By that time, all the physical buttons on the iPhone — including the power button, volume keys, action button, and camera controls — will switch from mechanical click buttons to solid-state buttons, as per the tipster. Instead of physically moving, they will simulate a click through localised haptic vibration feedback, making it feel like pressing a real button while improving durability and water resistance.

Before that full rollout, Apple will start transitioning to the iPhone 18 in 2026, according to the tipster. The camera control button will be the first to adopt a simplified pressure-sensing design, removing its current capacitive sensing layer, which detects touch.

In later versions, Apple plans to use piezoelectric ceramic components, which can create precise vibrations when pressed, providing a realistic tactile feel without any moving parts.

Apple may replace all mechanical buttons across its devices, including future iPads and Apple Watches, with solid-state keys. Since such major interface changes need extensive testing, the shift is still in development. The new buttons promise better durability and support for new gestures like firm press or swipe, but Apple is likely still fine-tuning the feel and responsiveness. It is safe to say that, for now, traditional mechanical buttons will stay until the technology is ready for mass use.

