Technology News
English Edition

Apple's iPhone 20 to Feature All Solid-State Haptic Buttons in 2027, Tipster Claims

All mechanical buttons on the iPhone, including the power, volume, action, and camera, may be upgraded to solid-state buttons by 2027.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 13:43 IST
Apple's iPhone 20 to Feature All Solid-State Haptic Buttons in 2027, Tipster Claims

iPhone 17 (pictured) features a hybrid Camera Control button with mechanical and touch input

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 18 may introduce simplified pressure-sensing camera key
  • Future iPads and Apple Watches could adopt same button tech
  • Shift promises better durability and water resistance for devices
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly preparing for notable hardware changes for its future devices, beginning with the iPhone 18 series next year. According to a new leak from tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the company plans to replace mechanical buttons with solid-state controls featuring advanced haptic feedback by 2027. This shift marks a significant step toward more durable, responsive hardware while reducing moving parts. Beyond iPhones, the change could extend to upcoming iPad and Apple Watch models, signalling a broader evolution in Apple's device interaction design.

Apple's Long-Rumoured Solid-State Buttons Could Finally Debut on an iPhone

According to a Weibo post by the tipster, Apple has finished testing or functional verification of its solid-state button technology, meaning it now works as intended in prototypes. The company is preparing to mass-produce this feature for the iPhone 20 series in 2027.

By that time, all the physical buttons on the iPhone — including the power button, volume keys, action button, and camera controls — will switch from mechanical click buttons to solid-state buttons, as per the tipster. Instead of physically moving, they will simulate a click through localised haptic vibration feedback, making it feel like pressing a real button while improving durability and water resistance.

Before that full rollout, Apple will start transitioning to the iPhone 18 in 2026, according to the tipster. The camera control button will be the first to adopt a simplified pressure-sensing design, removing its current capacitive sensing layer, which detects touch.

In later versions, Apple plans to use piezoelectric ceramic components, which can create precise vibrations when pressed, providing a realistic tactile feel without any moving parts.

Apple may replace all mechanical buttons across its devices, including future iPads and Apple Watches, with solid-state keys. Since such major interface changes need extensive testing, the shift is still in development. The new buttons promise better durability and support for new gestures like firm press or swipe, but Apple is likely still fine-tuning the feel and responsiveness. It is safe to say that, for now, traditional mechanical buttons will stay until the technology is ready for mass use.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 18, iPhone 20
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Larger Battery, Reintroduce S-Pen Support

Related Stories

Apple's iPhone 20 to Feature All Solid-State Haptic Buttons in 2027, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »