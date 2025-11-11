Technology News
iPhone 20 Series Tipped to Launch With an Under Display Selfie Camera in 2027

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro lineup, expected to launch in 2026, might carry an in-display Face ID camera.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 11:40 IST
iPhone 20 Series Tipped to Launch With an Under Display Selfie Camera in 2027

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 20 lineup might feature a hole-punch display, unlike the iPhone 17 Pro series (pictured)

  • Apple will launch 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027
  • iPhone 18 Pro models could sport a hole-punch cutout
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Apple recently launched its iPhone 17 lineup, which includes the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the unveiling of its next-generation iPhone models is nearly a year away, the specifications and features of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and its supposed successor, the iPhone 20 series, have recently started surfacing online. Reports highlight that Apple is planning to equip its iPhone 18 Pro models with a hole-punch camera cutout with under-display Face ID sensors. Now, a tipster has revealed that the iPhone 20 lineup, expected to launch in 2027, could carry in-display Face ID and front-facing camera sensors.

Upcoming iPhone Models Might Ditch the Pill-Shaped Selfie Cutout Display

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared that Apple plans to launch its purported lineup of smartphones in 2027 with under-display cameras. The Cupertino tech giant is widely expected to unveil its 20th anniversary handsets in the above-mentioned year as part of the iPhone 20 series.

If this is true, then Apple could be planning to abandon the pill-shaped selfie camera cutout for its smartphones, which was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models. Over the years, the US-based company has been attempting to make the cutout smaller, as its Android counterparts had transitioned to hole-punch displays several years ago.

Recently, a report highlighted that Apple is testing the hole in active area (HIAA) technology, which allows it to integrate the camera and Face ID sensor on OLED displays for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The two handsets are expected to debut in September next year. As mentioned above, the rumoured flagship iPhone 18 Pro series might boast a hole-punch front-facing camera cutout, signalling towards an imminent design change.

In terms of features, the iPhone 20 series is reportedly set to ship with solid-state button technology. This means that the handsets in the lineup could switch from mechanical to solid-state buttons. Instead of moving, the solid-state buttons offer a simulated clicking experience, creating a localised haptic vibration. However, the power, action, and volume control buttons do not move, unlike those on current-generation iPhone models equipped with mechanical buttons. This is said to improve the durability and water resistance of the handsets as well.

iPhone 20 series, iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Series, Apple, HIAA
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ZTE Blade V80 Vita Leaked Render Suggests Design Similar to iPhone 17 Pro

