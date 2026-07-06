Apple has been rumoured to expand its next-generation iPhone lineup beyond the traditional launch window of September. While it is widely believed to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new iPhone Ultra model later this year, the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air successor might arrive in early 2027. Although the tech giant has yet to confirm these plans, renders of the purported iPhone Air 2 have surfaced online. The purported handset, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Air 2, could arrive with a second rear camera, along with an upgraded chipset.

iPhone Air 2 Design (Anticipated)

In the latest video published by Front Page Tech, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared renders of the purported iPhone Air 2. The leaker claims that the renders are based on information sourced from Apple's supply chain. According to Prosser, the purported handset could address one of the biggest criticisms of the first-generation model by introducing a second rear camera.

The iPhone Air, launched in September 2025, features the same 48-megapixel Fusion main camera as other models in the iPhone 18 lineup. It offers sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, f/1.6 aperture, and 2X telephoto capabilities.

Based on the renders shared by fpt, the iPhone Air 2 will have a redesigned rear camera module housing two camera sensors, marking a notable upgrade over the iPhone Air. It is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera alongside a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Prosser also claimed Apple could redesign the Face ID system to free up enough internal space to accommodate the additional rear camera hardware while maintaining the phone's slim profile.

Under the hood, the iPhone Air 2 will reportedly be powered by Apple's 2nm A20 or A20 Pro chipset. The leak further suggested the handset will retain the titanium chassis introduced with its predecessor. Prosser also agreed with recent forecasts from JP Morgan analysts, who anticipate Apple to increase the prices of its next-generation models by about $50 (roughly Rs. 4,800). Meanwhile, other reports suggest steeper price hikes, going up to $300 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for some models.

Per previous leaks, the iPhone Air 2 could feature a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The same report also indicated that the handset could use Apple's A20 Pro chipset.

The second-generation iPhone Air is currently expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027.