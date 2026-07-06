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iPhone Air 2 Design Leaked in New Renders That Point to Dual 48-Megapixel Cameras

The second-generation iPhone Air is currently expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 12:47 IST
iPhone Air 2 Design Leaked in New Renders That Point to Dual 48-Megapixel Cameras

The iPhone Air gets a 48-megapixel Fusion camera system

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Highlights
  • YouTuber Jon Prosser shared the iPhone Air 2 renders in a YouTube video
  • The purported will likely use a 2nm A20 or A20 Pro chipset
  • Prices for new iPhone models could increase by at least $50
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Apple has been rumoured to expand its next-generation iPhone lineup beyond the traditional launch window of September. While it is widely believed to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a new iPhone Ultra model later this year, the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the iPhone Air successor might arrive in early 2027. Although the tech giant has yet to confirm these plans, renders of the purported iPhone Air 2 have surfaced online. The purported handset, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Air 2, could arrive with a second rear camera, along with an upgraded chipset.

iPhone Air 2 Design (Anticipated)

In the latest video published by Front Page Tech, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared renders of the purported iPhone Air 2. The leaker claims that the renders are based on information sourced from Apple's supply chain. According to Prosser, the purported handset could address one of the biggest criticisms of the first-generation model by introducing a second rear camera.

The iPhone Air, launched in September 2025, features the same 48-megapixel Fusion main camera as other models in the iPhone 18 lineup. It offers sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, f/1.6 aperture, and 2X telephoto capabilities.

Based on the renders shared by fpt, the iPhone Air 2 will have a redesigned rear camera module housing two camera sensors, marking a notable upgrade over the iPhone Air. It is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary camera alongside a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Prosser also claimed Apple could redesign the Face ID system to free up enough internal space to accommodate the additional rear camera hardware while maintaining the phone's slim profile.

Under the hood, the iPhone Air 2 will reportedly be powered by Apple's 2nm A20 or A20 Pro chipset. The leak further suggested the handset will retain the titanium chassis introduced with its predecessor. Prosser also agreed with recent forecasts from JP Morgan analysts, who anticipate Apple to increase the prices of its next-generation models by about $50 (roughly Rs. 4,800). Meanwhile, other reports suggest steeper price hikes, going up to $300 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for some models.

Per previous leaks, the iPhone Air 2 could feature a 6.55-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The same report also indicated that the handset could use Apple's A20 Pro chipset.

The second-generation iPhone Air is currently expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027.

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iPhone Air 2, iPhone Air 2 specifications, iPhone Air 2 Launch, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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