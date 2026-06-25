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iPhone Ultra 2 Tipped to Sport a Wider Display Than Apple’s First Foldable Phone

iPhone Ultra is expected to launch in September as Apple’s first foldable.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 18:46 IST
iPhone Ultra 2 Tipped to Sport a Wider Display Than Apple’s First Foldable Phone

iPhone Ultra might compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • iPhone Ultra might launch as Apple’s first foldable
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of its rumoured foldable
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Apple is expected to launch its first foldable phone later this year. The wide-folding smartphone is expected to arrive with the company's rumoured iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro. Expected to debut as the iPhone Ultra, the handset might also feature a dual rear camera setup. While its anticipated launch is still months away and Apple has yet to confirm its existence, rumours regarding its possible successor have started surfacing online. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly equip the iPhone Ultra 2 with an even wider-folding screen than its yet-to-be-launched predecessor. Additionally, information regarding Apple's rumoured thin and light iPhone Air 3 has also been leaked.

iPhone Ultra 2 Display Details Leak

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the rumoured successor of Apple's first foldable, which might launch as the iPhone Ultra 2, will be equipped with a wider-folding screen than the rumoured iPhone Ultra. While the aspect ratio might change, the Tim Cook-led company will reportedly use the same display panel as Apple's first book-style foldable.

VoltIphone Ultra 2 Discussion
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On top of this, the leaker claims that the iPhone Air 3, possible successor to Apple's rumoured thin and light iPhone Air 2, has yet to reach the development stage. Apple has yet to start moulding the smartphone, the tipster added. Whether the smartphone will be launched or not reportedly depends on the sales performance of the iPhone Air 2. If the iPhone Air 2 does not retail in sufficient numbers, the Cupertino company will reportedly discontinue the iPhone Air series.

It is worth noting that Apple has neither confirmed the launch of its first foldable nor the existence of the rumoured successor of last year's iPhone Air. Hence, one must read these details with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the iPhone Ultra, Apple's rumoured foldable, has reached the final production stage, despite the earlier reported hinge issues. The company reportedly completed the first round of trial production in April, and the phone is currently said to be on schedule for the September launch. Moreover, the iPhone Ultra is expected to reach the mass production stage by the end of July, which is only a few weeks away.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra 2, iPhone Air 3, Apple, iPhone Ultra, iPhone Fold, iPhone Air
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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