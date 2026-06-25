Apple is expected to launch its first foldable phone later this year. The wide-folding smartphone is expected to arrive with the company's rumoured iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro. Expected to debut as the iPhone Ultra, the handset might also feature a dual rear camera setup. While its anticipated launch is still months away and Apple has yet to confirm its existence, rumours regarding its possible successor have started surfacing online. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly equip the iPhone Ultra 2 with an even wider-folding screen than its yet-to-be-launched predecessor. Additionally, information regarding Apple's rumoured thin and light iPhone Air 3 has also been leaked.

iPhone Ultra 2 Display Details Leak

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the rumoured successor of Apple's first foldable, which might launch as the iPhone Ultra 2, will be equipped with a wider-folding screen than the rumoured iPhone Ultra. While the aspect ratio might change, the Tim Cook-led company will reportedly use the same display panel as Apple's first book-style foldable.

On top of this, the leaker claims that the iPhone Air 3, possible successor to Apple's rumoured thin and light iPhone Air 2, has yet to reach the development stage. Apple has yet to start moulding the smartphone, the tipster added. Whether the smartphone will be launched or not reportedly depends on the sales performance of the iPhone Air 2. If the iPhone Air 2 does not retail in sufficient numbers, the Cupertino company will reportedly discontinue the iPhone Air series.

It is worth noting that Apple has neither confirmed the launch of its first foldable nor the existence of the rumoured successor of last year's iPhone Air. Hence, one must read these details with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the iPhone Ultra, Apple's rumoured foldable, has reached the final production stage, despite the earlier reported hinge issues. The company reportedly completed the first round of trial production in April, and the phone is currently said to be on schedule for the September launch. Moreover, the iPhone Ultra is expected to reach the mass production stage by the end of July, which is only a few weeks away.