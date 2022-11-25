Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant

iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant

Foxconn apologised for committing a pay-related "technical error" when hiring new recruits, said to be a factor that led to protests at the plant.

By Reuters |  Updated: 25 November 2022 10:18 IST
iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant

Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn launched a hiring drive earlier this month promising bonuses and higher salaries

Highlights
  • Foxconn employees were seen fleeing plant in viral social media video
  • The unrest comes at a time when China is logging record COVID-19 numbers
  • Foxconn's worker unrest at its Zhengzhou plant began on Wednesday

More than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The person said the departures would complicate the company's previous target of resuming full production by the end of November, following worker unrest that rocked production at the world's largest iPhone factory.

Foxconn declined to comment. The worker departures come after the Taiwanese firm offered on Thursday CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000) to employees who wanted to resign and leave the chaos-hit plant.

It had apologised for committing a pay-related "technical error" when hiring new recruits, which workers say was a factor that led to protests involving clashes with security personnel.

Videos posted on Chinese social media on Friday showed crowds and long lines of luggage-laden workers queuing for buses. "It's time to go home," said one of the posters.

The labour unrest at the Zhengzhou plant that began on Wednesday marked rare scenes of open dissent in China which workers say was fuelled claims of overdue pay and frustration over severe COVID-19 restrictions.

A second Foxconn source familiar with the matter said some new hires had left the campus but did not elaborate on how many. The person said the departures had no impact on current production, as the new staff still needed to take training courses before working online.

The unrest comes at a time when China is logging record numbers of COVID-19 infections and grappling with more and more lockdowns that have fuelled frustration among citizens across the country. But it has also exposed communication problems and a mistrust of Foxconn management among some staff.

Foxconn launched a hiring drive earlier this month promising bonuses and higher salaries after it had to enact measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in October. The curbs forced the company to isolate many employees and the plant's conditions prompted several to flee.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Foxconn, China
Twitter, Other Social Media Apps Fail to Remove Hate Speech, Says EU Review
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022: Top Offers You Shouldn't Miss
  2. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  3. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  4. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  5. Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPhone Plant
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Teased by CEO Carl Pei: Details
  7. This Phone from Oukitel Gets a 9,800mAh Battery, Night Vision Camera: Details
  8. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  9. Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Auto Empty Station Review
  10. Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Review: A ‘Marvellous’ but Pricey Port
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze NXT With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water Has Finished Post-Production, Just Three Weeks Ahead of Release
  3. Crypto-Friendly African Nations Attract IMF Attention Amid Sector Expansion
  4. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Grant 'General Amnesty' for Suspended Accounts From Next Week
  5. iPhone Factory Workers' Protest: Over 20,000 New Hires Said to Leave Foxconn's Zhengzhou Plant
  6. Twitter, Other Social Media Apps Fail to Remove Hate Speech, Says EU Review
  7. Binance to Establish Industry Recovery Initiative to Invest in Digital Sector Companies
  8. Twitter Responds to France Communication Regulator's Query on Deadline
  9. Oppo F21 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update: All Details
  10. Apple May Have Shelved Plans to Launch Affordable Pencil: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.