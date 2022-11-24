Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Foxconn Apologises for Pay Dispute at iPhone Factory, Said to Pay Workers Opting to Return Home

Foxconn Apologises for Pay Dispute at iPhone Factory, Said to Pay Workers Opting to Return Home

Foxconn has been desperate to keep operations ticking along at its iPhone factory in China after a handful of COVID-19 cases forced it to lock down the facility.

By Associated Press |  Updated: 24 November 2022 18:06 IST
Foxconn Apologises for Pay Dispute at iPhone Factory, Said to Pay Workers Opting to Return Home

Foxconn is the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics for Apple

Highlights
  • Authorities promised last month to reduce economic disruption
  • Apple earlier warned iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed
  • Foxconn offered CNY 25,000 (roughly Rs. 2.8 lakh) for two months of work

The company that assembles Apple's iPhones apologised Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production.

Employees complained Foxconn changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild the workforce after employees walked out last month over complaints about unsafe conditions.

Videos on social media showed police in white protective suits kicking and clubbing workers during the protest that erupted Tuesday and lasted into the next day.

Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics for Apple and other global brands, blamed a “technical error” in the process of adding new employees and said they would be paid what they were promised.

"We apologise for an input error in the computer system and guarantee that the actual pay is the same as agreed and the official recruitment posters," said a company statement. It promised to “try its best to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees.”

The dispute comes as the ruling Communist Party tries to contain a surge in coronavirus cases without shutting down factories, as it did in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Its tactics include “closed-loop management,” or having employees live at their workplaces without outside contact.

Authorities promised last month to reduce economic disruption by cutting quarantine times and making other changes to China's “zero-COVID” strategy, which aims to isolate every case. Despite that, the infection surge has prompted authorities to suspend access to neighbourhoods and factories and to close office buildings, shops and restaurants in parts of many cities.

On Thursday, people in eight districts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days. Daily mass testing was ordered for a “war of annihilation” against the virus.

Apple earlier warned iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed after employees walked out of the Zhengzhou factory and access to the industrial zone around the facility was suspended following outbreaks.

To attract new workers, Foxconn offered CNY 25,000 (roughly Rs. 2.8 lakh) for two months of work, according to employees, or almost 50 percent more than news reports say its highest wages usually are.

Employees complained that after they arrived, they were told they had to work an additional two months at lower pay to received the higher wage, according to an employee, Li Sanshan.

Foxconn offered up to CNY 10,000 (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh) to new hires who choose to leave, the finance news outlet Cailianshe reported, citing unidentified recruiting agents.

Foxconn's statement Thursday said employees who leave will receive unspecified “care subsidies” but gave no details. It promised “comprehensive support” for those who stay.

The protests in Zhengzhou come amid public frustration over restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes. Videos on social media show residents in some areas tearing down barricades set up to enforce neighbourhood closures.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, earlier denied what it said were comments online that employees with the virus lived in factory dormitories.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, iPhone, COVID 19
ApeCoin DAO Debuts its NFT Marketplace; Sizzles Up Competition for OpenSea, MagicEden
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

Foxconn Apologises for Pay Dispute at iPhone Factory, Said to Pay Workers Opting to Return Home
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  2. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  5. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  6. iPhone Factory Workers Beaten During Protest at Foxconn's China Plant
  7. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
  8. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  9. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 782G Smartphone Chipset: All Details
  10. Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With ANC, Lossless Audio Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Teased by CEO Carl Pei, Beta Testing Could Start Soon
  2. Google Messages Will Soon Let Users React to Texts With Any Emoji: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display Could Offer Up to 2,200 Nits Peak Brightness
  4. Foxconn Apologises for Pay Dispute at iPhone Factory, Said to Pay Workers Opting to Return Home
  5. ApeCoin DAO Debuts its NFT Marketplace; Sizzles Up Competition for OpenSea, MagicEden
  6. Vivo X80 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based Funtouch OS 13 Update: All Details
  7. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch as Edtech Firms Face Post-Pandemic Challenges
  8. The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: CD Projekt Red Details New Content Coming December 14
  9. FTX Collapse: Global Regulators Set to Target Crypto Sector After Major Platform Crashes
  10. Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.