iPhone SE 4 might finally drop the outdated iPhone SE design with Touch ID that was based on the iPhone 8 chassis.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's purported iPhone SE 4 might look a lot like the iPhone 14 — from the front

Highlights
  • Apple's next midrange iPhone could feature support for Face ID
  • The smartphone is expected to feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera
  • The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a USB Type-C port
iPhone SE 4 specifications have leaked again, giving tech enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from Apple's purported successor to the iPhone SE (2022). Apple's third-generation midrange iPhone SE model was launched in 2022 with a modified iPhone 8 chassis, making it the only iPhone currently sold by Apple that is equipped with a Touch ID button. Its successor is tipped to sport a much more modern design, with a larger screen, a display notch, and support for Face ID.

MacRumors reports that Apple is working on an upcoming model — codenamed Ghost and internally identified as D59 — that will be launched as the iPhone SE 4. Unlike it's predecessor, the next model in the iPhone SE series of smartphones will closely resemble Apple's recent smartphone models, according to the publication.

The iPhone SE 4 will be housed in a slightly modified iPhone 14 chassis, according to specifications obtained by the publication from unnamed sources. Apple's previous generation handset measures 146.7x71.5x7.8mm and weighs 172g. While the measurements of the chassis might be similar to the iPhone 14, it will reportedly be 6g lighter as the company only plans to equip the handset with a single rear camera.

Apple's iPhone SE models are equipped with one rear camera, while the standard and Pro models feature dual and triple rear camera setups, respectively. According to the report, the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera codenamed Portland. The rear panel could closely resemble the one on the iPhone 14, aside for the single rear camera.

Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will come with a feature that was introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models this year — a dedicated Action button that replaces the company's mute switch. The new button can also be programmed to perform other functions. Just like the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, in order to comply with common charger regulations in the EU, India, and California.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
