iOS 16.7.1 Update With Security Fixes Rolls Out to Users With Older iPhone Models: How to Update

iOS 16.7.1 brings fixes for two security vulnerabilities — Apple says it is aware that one of these might have been exploited on older iOS versions.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 October 2023 14:31 IST
iPhone 8 users can now download and install the iOS 16.7.1 update

Highlights
  • iOS 16.7.1 began rolling out to users with an iPhone 8 or newer models
  • The update includes fixes for two security flaws fixed in iOS 17.0.3
  • iOS 16.7.1 is also available for users who have not updated to iOS 17
iOS 16.7.1 is currently rolling out to older iPhone models, days after Apple released the iOS 17.0.3 for eligible handsets to fix overheating issues affecting the iPhone 15 Pro models. As part of the latest iOS 16 update, the Cupertino company has patched two security flaws and has advised users to download and install the update on their smartphones. Meanwhile, users who have not installed the iOS 17 update on recent iPhone models can also download the iOS 16.7.1 update.

The update to iOS 16.7.1 began rolling out to users late Tuesday for users with iPhone 8 and newer models, while owners of eligible iPad models will be able to download the iPadOS 16.7.1 update. Users who are running devices compatible with iOS 17 but have chosen to remain on iOS 16 for the time being will also be able to update to the latest version.

Just like the iOS 17.0.3 update that was rolled out last week, the iOS 16.7.1 update comes with an important fix for an iOS 16 kernel vulnerability that allowed a local attacker to elevate privileges and gain access to the device. The iPhone maker says it is aware that the issue was reportedly been actively exploited on systems that were running iOS 16.6 and older versions, according to Apple's updated security notes for the iOS 16.7.1 update.

Similarly, the update comes with an update to WebRTC (a real-time communication framework used by several web services and related firms). The flaw fixed by Apple would allow arbitrary (or malicious) code to be executed on a user's smartphone, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Apple has also rolled out the third beta of iOS 17.1 to users on the public beta channel. The update is expected to roll out to users in the coming weeks and will bring the ability to complete AirDrop transfers over the Internet, a new flashlight indicator for the Dynamic Island on non-iPhone 15 Pro models, and new features coming to Apple Music including the ability to add a favourite from the lock screen.

How to download and install iOS 16.7.1 on your iPhone

  1. Connect to a Wi-Fi network and ensure that the iPhone battery level is higher than 50 per cent.

  2. Navigate to General > Software Update in the Settings app.

  3. Once the iOS 16.7.1 update is listed, tap on Update Now.

  4. Enter your phone's passcode, to begin the update process.

  5. Wait for your phone to reboot, which should take a few minutes.

Further reading: iOS 16, iOS 16.7, iOS 16 update, iOS 16 security update, iOS, Apple
