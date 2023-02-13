Technology News
iPhone Charger Supplier Salcomp to Double Its Workforce in India to 25,000 Over Next 2-3 Years

Salcomp is also building a large housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 February 2023 12:45 IST


Photo Credit: Apple

Salcomp is a major supplier of chargers to Apple for its iPhone models

Highlights
  • Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25 percent
  • Apple exports from India hit $1 billion in December
  • Apple supplier Jabil has begun making components for AirPods in India

Finland's Salcomp, a supplier to U.S. tech group Apple, is looking to more than double its workforce in India to nearly 25,000 over the next 2-3 years, a company executive said on Monday.

"China Plus One strategy is at its peak at this moment ... The whole supply chain is now kind of looking at an alternative. And India is poised to be one of the best alternatives," said Sasikumar Gendham, managing director, Salcomp Manufacturing India.

"It's time to really diversify and decluster supply chain beyond China."

Salcomp, a major supplier of chargers to the iPhone maker, is also setting up a housing complex with entertainment and education for about 15,000 people, said Gendham.

Salcomp, which currently employs about 12,000 people in Chennai with 85 percent of them being women, had reached an agreement in 2019 to take over a facility, formerly owned by Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia, in the southern Indian city of Chennai and started operations in 2020.

Foxconn, another Apple supplier, also plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, Reuters had reported last year.

Currently, iPhone models are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers: Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu; and Wistron in nearby Karnataka state.

JP Morgan analysts estimated last year that Apple may make one of four iPhones in India by 2025, and 25 percent of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, will be manufactured outside China by 2025 from 5 percent currently.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone Charger, India, Salcomp
Apple Secures Patent for Apple Watch With Built-in Camera, Unique Band System: Report
CBDC Trials Expanding to 50,000 Users in India, RBI Backs Cautious Approach: Report
Featured video of the day
Acer Swift X14: An Exclusive Look at the Engineers' Demo

Comment
