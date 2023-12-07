Technology News

iPhone SE 4 to Be Equipped With Same Battery as iPhone 14: Report

iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a larger battery than its predecessor, along with an Action button and a USB Type-C port.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 December 2023
iPhone 14 is equipped with a 3,279mAh battery

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 battery specifications have surfaced online
  • The next affordable might be equipped with a 3,279mAh battery
  • This means the iPhone SE 4 may feature the battery found in the iPhone 14
iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in the future as the successor to the iPhone SE (2022), Apple's most affordable iPhone. While previous "SE" models have featured the same chassis as the iPhone 8, the fourth model in the series is expected to be the first to sport a modern design. Now, a report suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with a larger battery than its predecessors, which means it could offer battery life similar to Apple's standard models.

A MacRumors report citing unnamed sources states that Apple is testing a battery for the fourth generation iPhone SE — internally referred to as D59 — with a battery that is identical to the one used on the iPhone 14. Apple launched five smartphone models last year — the iPhone SE (2022), the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple's unfinished prototypes of the iPhone SE 4 have been equipped with Apple's A2863 battery, as per the report — the iPhone 14 is equipped with the same battery. Previous teardowns of the iPhone 14 have revealed that the handset is equipped with a 3,279mAh battery, which is considerably larger than the 2,108mAh battery on the iPhone SE (2022). Apple does not usually reveal the battery capacities of its handsets.

The battery isn't the only upgrade expected to arrive on the iPhone SE 4 — the handset will also reportedly feature the same Action button that arrived on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. A recent report suggests that Apple will equip all iPhone 16 models next year with the programmable button next year, in place of the mute switch.

Another hardware change expected to come to the iPhone SE 4 is the addition of a USB Type-C port. Apple's next smartphone is expected to feature the modern USB connector in compliance with the EU's common charger regulations — the iPhone 15 series became the first smartphones from the company to feature a USB Type-C port.

iPhone SE 4, iPhone 14, iPhone, iPhone SE, iPhone SE 4 specifications, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
