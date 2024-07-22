Apple doesn't follow a systematic launch timeline for the iPhone SE. The second iPhone SE was released in April 2020, while the newest third-generation model popped up in March 2022. Now, the iPhone SE 4 could be in the works for a release in the first half of next year if a recent leak is to be believed. The leak coming out of China also gives us an insight into the pricing and internals of the budget iPhone. It is expected to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display.

Tipster Ice Universe posted alleged pricing, specifications and launch timeline of the iPhone SE 4 on Weibo. As per the leak, the pint-sized iPhone could be launched between March and May next year. It is said to be priced between $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and $549 (roughly Rs. 46,000). For comparison, the iPhone SE (2022) was unveiled with a starting price tag of $429 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 64GB model.

iPhone SE 4 specifications (leaked)

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera. The predecessor, in contrast, has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The upcoming model is said to sport a 6.06-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. This would be a notable upgrade from the 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone SE (2022). The screen could be an OLED panel. This is likely to be the first time we will get an OLED screen on an iPhone SE model. The latest information corroborates past leaks.

Further, the iPhone SE 4 is said to be fueled by Apple's A18 chipset with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options. The upcoming flagship iPhone 16 models are also anticipated to run on the same chipset. It is expected to feature an aluminium frame and support Face ID. It could support charging through a USB Type-C port. Apple packed USB connector for the first time in iPhone 15 in compliance with the EU's common charger regulation.

