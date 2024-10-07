Technology News
iPhone 17 Air May Feature an Ultra-Thin Display From Novatek: Report

OLED TDDI could enable thinner display on iPhone 17 Air.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 October 2024 15:12 IST
iPhone 17 Air May Feature an Ultra-Thin Display From Novatek: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to replace the iPhone Plus model

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air could feature a titanium middle frame
  • Association between Novatek and Apple is only a rumour at this point
  • iPhone 16 series was launched last month
iPhone 16 series with a dedicated camera control button landed a few weeks ago but we are already seeing numerous iPhone 17 leaks on the Web. Apple is expected to discontinue the Plus model in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for a new iPhone 17 Air. A recent rumour suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 Slim will feature an upgraded thinner display. Apple is likely to use Novatek's display technology for the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Apple May Tap Novatek for iPhone 17 Air

As per a report by Digitimes, Taiwan's leading display driver IC (DDI) manufacturer, Novatek, has announced plans to start mass production of its OLED TDDI technology display in the second quarter of next year. Apple is believed to be one of the early adopters of this display technology.

"While industry insiders remain tight-lipped about potential end customers, speculation suggests that Novatek's proposed shipping schedule could align with the next-generation iPhone displays in 2025" says the report. Neither Apple nor Novatek has confirmed anything about the adoption of new display technology on the iPhone 17 model. However, the alignment with the expected launch timeline of the iPhone 17 Air and component shipment schedules indicates that the Cupertino giant may use it for the rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

With OLED TDDI technology, the same chip handles both output and touch input allowing for thinner and more efficient screens.

There have been many speculations about the iPhone 17 Slim/Air for quite some time now. Earlier reports claimed that it will come with a radically slim design which will set it apart from the rest of the iPhone 17 models. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that it will feature a titanium middle frame and a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

The iPhone 17 Slim could come with a 6.6-inch display with a 1,260x2,740 pixels resolution and dynamic island. It is likely to run on the Apple A19 chipset, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could sport the A19 Pro SoC.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Apple, Novatek
Nithya P Nair
iOS 18.1 Update for iPhone With Apple Intelligence Features to Roll Out Later This Month: Report
