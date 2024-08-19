Technology News
iQOO 13 SoC, Other Key Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Light Strip Design

iQOO 13 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 August 2024 17:45 IST
iQOO 13 is expected to succeed the iQOO 12 (pictured)

  • iQOO 13 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset will likely launch with an IP68-rated build
  • The iQOO 13 is expected to support 100W wired fast charging
iQOO 13 is expected to launch soon as the phone has been a part of several recent leaks and rumours. A tipster has claimed that the iQOO 12 successor may come with a significant design change. Another tipster has suggested several key specifications of the anticipated handset including processor, display, camera, battery and charging details. Some of these details have been tipped previously. Notably, the iQOO 12 was initially unveiled in China in November 2023 and launched in India in December of that year.

iQOO 13 Design (Expected)

The iQOO 13 could launch with a light-strip design, according to a Weibo post by tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese). This design is expected to be similar to the first generation of iQOO smartphones where a vertical light strip was embedded about 1mm deep into the glass rear panel.

This appears to be a departure from the current iQOO 12 design, which sports a squircle rear camera module.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has suggested some key specifications of the iQOO 13 in an X post. As per the tipster, the iQOO 13 will sport a 6.78-inch 2K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It may launch with an IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The tipster further added that the iQOO 13 will likely feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. The front camera of the handset is expected to hold a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Design, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO, iQOO 12
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
