Google Pixel 9 series was announced in August and it debuted with three new apps, with Pixel Screenshots being the standout. It is not only an image manager but also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to retrieve information from stored screenshots on the device, functioning as a searchable library. A new report suggests Google might be developing visual tweaks and more functionalities for the app, including a new layout and the ability to select multiple images.

New Features Coming to Pixel Screenshots App

According to an Android Authority report, the changes were discovered following an APK teardown of the Pixel Screenshots app version 0.24.373.08. The app is reportedly being tested with a new home page layout, which includes a new layout button alongside the Screenshots header. Following this change, users might be able to see all their screenshots on the home page of the app, along with a quick option to change the layout.

The report hints at the inclusion of a new way to select multiple images. Instead of long-pressing and tapping each screenshot individually, it could allow users to carry out a drag gesture while selecting multiple screenshots simultaneously. They may also be able to rename collections within the Pixel Screenshots app.

Google is reported to be developing new shortcuts for adding images to the app, along with the host of UI changes that are said to be in development. This change may enable users to add screenshots to the app from the Gallery and Camera quickly by long-pressing the app icon. New ways to add, copy and send emails, or copy and call phone numbers from information provided in screenshots might also be in development, the report adds.

However, all of the aforementioned features are not available to the public yet and are in development. Instead, only code strings containing references to them have been discovered. Thus, it is possible that it might take Google some time to roll them out to the public. Alternatively, there is a possibility that the Mountain View-based tech giant might tweak some of them in one way or another, or not bring them to the Pixel Screenshots app at all.