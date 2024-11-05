Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features

Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features

Google is said to be developing new shortcuts for adding images to the app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 17:00 IST
Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Screenshots app helps analyse, organise and easily look up the information in screenshots

Highlights
  • Google is said to be testing new features for Pixel Screenshots app
  • The changes are reported in Pixel Screenshots app version 0.24.373.08
  • Users may be able to rename collections within the app
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 series was announced in August and it debuted with three new apps, with Pixel Screenshots being the standout. It is not only an image manager but also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to retrieve information from stored screenshots on the device, functioning as a searchable library. A new report suggests Google might be developing visual tweaks and more functionalities for the app, including a new layout and the ability to select multiple images.

New Features Coming to Pixel Screenshots App

According to an Android Authority report, the changes were discovered following an APK teardown of the Pixel Screenshots app version 0.24.373.08. The app is reportedly being tested with a new home page layout, which includes a new layout button alongside the Screenshots header. Following this change, users might be able to see all their screenshots on the home page of the app, along with a quick option to change the layout.

The report hints at the inclusion of a new way to select multiple images. Instead of long-pressing and tapping each screenshot individually, it could allow users to carry out a drag gesture while selecting multiple screenshots simultaneously. They may also be able to rename collections within the Pixel Screenshots app.

Google is reported to be developing new shortcuts for adding images to the app, along with the host of UI changes that are said to be in development. This change may enable users to add screenshots to the app from the Gallery and Camera quickly by long-pressing the app icon. New ways to add, copy and send emails, or copy and call phone numbers from information provided in screenshots might also be in development, the report adds.

However, all of the aforementioned features are not available to the public yet and are in development. Instead, only code strings containing references to them have been discovered. Thus, it is possible that it might take Google some time to roll them out to the public. Alternatively, there is a possibility that the Mountain View-based tech giant might tweak some of them in one way or another, or not bring them to the Pixel Screenshots app at all.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Introduces API for Developers to Enable Content Awareness Using Siri and Apple Intelligence

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  2. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  3. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
  5. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  6. Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm After Six Years
  7. Bringing the Sun's Goodness into Your Home: Voltas Beko Refrigerators with Harvest Fresh Technology
  8. OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Tipped; Could Get 50-Megapixel Main CameraÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features
  2. Geodynamic Mantle-Flow Model Reveals Erosion Process of North China Craton
  3. Meta Makes Llama AI Models Available to US Government Agencies
  4. iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Introduces API for Developers to Enable Content Awareness Using Siri and Apple Intelligence
  5. Researchers Develop Cell-Level Wearable Devices to Restore Neuron Function
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update in Some Regions
  7. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Scientists Created Solar-Powered Animal Cells by Combining Choloplasts From Algae and Hamster Cells
  9. Samsung One UI 7 Tipped to Bring AI Notification Summary Feature With Support for Multiple Languages
  10. Amazon Prime Video Gets AI-Powered X-Ray Recaps Feature That Generates Spoiler-Free Summaries of Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »