iQOO 13 is expected to go official in the next few weeks. While iQOO is yet to reveal the exact launch date, a tipster has revealed possible specifications of the iQOO 12 successor on Weibo. The iQOO 13 is said to come with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The new rumour reiterates that it will come with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. The iQOO 13 is expected to be joined by iQOO 13 Pro.

Chinese tipster Experience More on Weibo claimed that the iQOO 13 will come with 100W PPS (Programmable Power Supply) fast charging support and PD (Power Delivery) charging support like the Vivo X100 series. This would be a downgrade from iQOO 12's 120W charging support. The handset was earlier said to launch with the same charging speed as its predecessor.

The iQOO 13 is said to ship with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable and is likely to include a charger. It is tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a hole punch display. The display is said to be a “better panel than BOE X2 Oriental screen".

Further, the iQOO 13 is tipped to get an upgrade to a USB 3.0 port. It is said to have an IP68-rated build and could measure less than 8.1 mm.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 13 is rumoured to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could run Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset could get a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. It could pack a 32-megapixel front camera.

iQOO might include a new heat dissipation architecture with a single-layer motherboard for thermal management on the upcoming iQOO 13. It could feature the company's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming. It is tipped to carry a 6,150mAh battery.

