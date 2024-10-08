Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor

iQOO 13 is tipped to launch with an IP68-rated build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 13:19 IST
iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 is tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • iQOO 12 came with 120W wired charging support
  • New phone is said to ship with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable
  • iQOO 12 was launched last November
Advertisement

iQOO 13 is expected to go official in the next few weeks. While iQOO is yet to reveal the exact launch date, a tipster has revealed possible specifications of the iQOO 12 successor on Weibo. The iQOO 13 is said to come with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The new rumour reiterates that it will come with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. The iQOO 13 is expected to be joined by iQOO 13 Pro.

Chinese tipster Experience More on Weibo claimed that the iQOO 13 will come with 100W PPS (Programmable Power Supply) fast charging support and PD (Power Delivery) charging support like the Vivo X100 series. This would be a downgrade from iQOO 12's 120W charging support. The handset was earlier said to launch with the same charging speed as its predecessor.

The iQOO 13 is said to ship with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable and is likely to include a charger. It is tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a hole punch display. The display is said to be a “better panel than BOE X2 Oriental screen".

Further, the iQOO 13 is tipped to get an upgrade to a USB 3.0 port. It is said to have an IP68-rated build and could measure less than 8.1 mm.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO 13 is rumoured to boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could run Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset could get a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. It could pack a 32-megapixel front camera.

iQOO might include a new heat dissipation architecture with a single-layer motherboard for thermal management on the upcoming iQOO 13. It could feature the company's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming. It is tipped to carry a 6,150mAh battery. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO 12, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra
Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  2. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  3. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
  4. Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Some Android Users Might Have Received a Strange Notification from Google
  6. Amazon Announces New Streaming Service After MX Player Acquisition
  7. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Adds Support for Wired Xbox Controllers on iPhone, iPad and Mac With Latest Update: Report
  2. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched
  4. UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses
  5. iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor
  6. Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra
  7. Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say
  8. Honor X60 Series Launch Date Set for October 16; Key Features of Base Model Surfaces Online
  9. Alien: Isolation Sequel Is in 'Early Development', Creative Assembly Confirms
  10. Samsung Electronics Apologises for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »