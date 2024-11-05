Technology News
Xiaomi 14 Android 15-Based HyperOS 1.1 Stable Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users

Xiaomi 14 runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 is offered in Black, Jade Green and White colour options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Android 15-Based HyperOS 1.1 is rolling out in the EEA region
  • This update increases Home Screen stability
  • The HyperOS 1.1 update is different from HyperOS 2.0
Xiaomi 14 was unveiled in China in November 2023 and launched in India in May this year. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box. Previously, the company confirmed that the Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 will roll out to the Xiaomi 14 series phones. However, a report now suggests that a stable version of the HyperOS 1.1 based on Android 15 has started rolling out to Xiaomi 14 users in select regions.

Xiaomi 14 Android 15-Based HyperOS 1.1 Stable Update

According to a STechGuide report, Xiaomi 14 users in the EEA (European Economic Area) and other global regions have started receiving the stable update of the Android 15-based HyperOS 1.1. For European users, it is reportedly the 125MB OS1.1.4.0.VNCEUXM version, while users in certain other global regions are getting the 127MB OS1.1.3.0.VNCMIXM build. Although this version isn't the latest HyperOS 2.0, it still offers several updates and provides a stable Android 15 experience for Xiaomi 14 users. 

Notably, Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS 2.0 update based on Android 15 in October alongside the Xiaomi 15 series and Pad 7 lineup. It is said to include several AI-backed features and is claimed to offer performance, graphics, network, and safety enhancements to the devices.

Xiaomi 14 Android 15-Based HyperOS 1.1 Changelog

One of the key improvements that the stable HyperOS 1.1 for Xiaomi 14 reportedly brings is the Home Screen appearance. Alongside increased Home Screen stability, there is no more excess space at the top of the layout and folder icons are now displayed properly.

According to the report, the Recents menu and Lock Screen are more stable with this update with no flickers while modifying Always-on Display settings. The Recents menu app cards reportedly reorder smoothly now, without shaking and screenshots in certain apps no longer appear black.

The Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 is expected to arrive later this month for the Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and Redmi K70 lineup. 

