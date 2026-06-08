iQOO Neo 11 was released in October last year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 7,500mAh battery. Now, leaks suggest that iQOO is working on its successor, the iQOO Neo 12, and it could come with notable display upgrades over the existing model. The iQOO Neo 11 has a 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate; the Neo 12 could come a higher refresh rate display.

iQOO Neo 12 Leak Reveals 2K Display

Prominent tipster Digital Chat Station shared details about a smartphone display on Chinese social media site, Weibo. The post doesn't specify the handset, but the device is believed to be the iQOO Neo 12, as per user comments. The tipster claimed that the phone would feature a 2K display with a refresh rate of at least 165Hz.

The iQOO Neo 12 might even offer a 2K resolution panel with an 185Hz refresh rate, which would be one of the most advanced smartphone displays on the market. The phone is said to use a locally produced screen with higher display specifications.

If the latest rumour holds any weight, the iQOO Neo 12 will offer an edge over other handsets like the OnePlus 15 with an advanced screen. OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis earlier claimed that it was difficult to achieve both QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate on a handset due to the limitations of luminescent materials and circuit design.

The OnePlus 15 boasts a 1.5K display featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, marking a downgrade over the QHD+ 120Hz panel used in the OnePlus 13.

The iQOO Neo 12 is expected to arrive later this year. The iQOO Neo 11 launched in October last year, so the new model will likely follow soon. The existing model features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

On the back, the iQOO Neo 11 has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phones comes with an IP68 and IP69-rated build and a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.