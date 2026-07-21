iQOO 16 is expected to be unveiled as the Vivo sub-brand's latest flagship later this year. The rumour mill now suggests that the company is also working on another addition to the flagship lineup, which could debut as the iQOO 16T. While iQOO has yet to confirm any plans, a tipster has shed light on the processor that could power the purported handset. It is tipped to feature Qualcomm's next-generation flagship chipset under the hood. The leak also reveals information about its display and thermal management.

iQOO 16T Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iQOO 16T is currently being tested with Qualcomm's SM8950 chipset. This model number corresponds to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, which is expected to be introduced as Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC later this year. The tipster added that iQOO is also evaluating a version powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 processor, which means the definitive chipset has yet to be finalised.

On the display front, the iQOO 16T could feature a flat Samsung display with a 2K resolution. The handset is also tipped to be equipped with a built-in cooling fan to keep thermals in check.

While there isn't much known about the iQOO 16T, the rumour mill suggests the iQOO 16 series could be launched in September. Per previous leaks, it could feature a 6.85-inch flat LTPO OLED display with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh with 100W wired fast charging support. The iQOO 16 may also get a periscope telephoto camera and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Earlier reports also indicated that iQOO may have dropped plans to launch an iQOO 16 Ultra. Instead, the company is expected to focus on the standard iQOO 16 as its flagship offering.

Meanwhile, another leak suggested that even the vanilla iQOO 16 could skip an India launch. Increasing memory prices are believed to potentially push the handset's expected price beyond Rs. 85,000, which will likely make it difficult for the brand to position it competitively in the market.