Oppo appears to be working on the next-generation Find X10 series. The potential launch of the lineup is still months away, but a recent leak suggests that the series might include multiple models with display sizes ranging from 6.32 inches to nearly 6.9 inches. The latest leak also indicates a revised strategy in chipset selection, chipset allocation and product positioning. Oppo Find X10 series is expected to offer upgrades over the Find X9 series. For reference, the Find X9 series launched in October 2025.

Oppo Find X10 Lineup Leak Suggests Specifications

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), in a latest Weibo post, shared details of the Find X10 lineup. The post doesn't explicitly mention the phone names, but based on previous screen-size leaks and the comments, it's clear the tipster is referring to the Find X10 series.

Oppo is said to be restructuring the Find X10 series. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which is believed to be the top-end variant in the series, is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display. The display could feature LIPO technology to minimise display bezels. It is said to run on a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and include a 200-megapixel HPC sensor.

The standard Oppo Find X10 is tipped to boast a 6.59-inch 1.5K display and a new MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Lite processor. This chipset is claimed to be an overclocked version of the Dimensity 9500 chipset. Finally, the Oppo Find X10 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K display and a 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

For comparison, the Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch panel. The duo runs on the Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Further, the leak states that Oppo is reportedly considering launching a compact Find X10 series model with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display and a Dimensity 9-series processor. Its launch has yet to be finalised.

We previously heard that the Oppo Find X10 series will launch in October in China. The next-generation models are likely to come with significant upgrades over the Find X9 series.

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