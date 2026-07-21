Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Find X10 Series Leak Reveals Chipset, Display Details; Find X10 Pro Max Tipped to Get Dimensity 9600 Pro

Oppo Find X10 Series Leak Reveals Chipset, Display Details; Find X10 Pro Max Tipped to Get Dimensity 9600 Pro

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is tipped to ship with a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 11:22 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Leak Reveals Chipset, Display Details; Find X10 Pro Max Tipped to Get Dimensity 9600 Pro

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 series could launch in October in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New leak suggests the display and chipset details of Oppo Find X10 series
  • Oppo Find X10 is tipped to boast a 6.59-inch 1.5K display
  • Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch display
Advertisement

Oppo appears to be working on the next-generation Find X10 series. The potential launch of the lineup is still months away, but a recent leak suggests that the series might include multiple models with display sizes ranging from 6.32 inches to nearly 6.9 inches. The latest leak also indicates a revised strategy in chipset selection, chipset allocation and product positioning. Oppo Find X10 series is expected to offer upgrades over the Find X9 series. For reference, the Find X9 series launched in October 2025.

Oppo Find X10 Lineup Leak Suggests Specifications

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), in a latest Weibo post, shared details of the Find X10 lineup. The post doesn't explicitly mention the phone names, but based on previous screen-size leaks and the comments, it's clear the tipster is referring to the Find X10 series.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Pro Max Discussion
Explore More...

Oppo is said to be restructuring the Find X10 series. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which is believed to be the top-end variant in the series, is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display. The display could feature LIPO technology to minimise display bezels. It is said to run on a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset and include a 200-megapixel HPC sensor.

The standard Oppo Find X10 is tipped to boast a 6.59-inch 1.5K display and a new MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Lite processor. This chipset is claimed to be an overclocked version of the Dimensity 9500 chipset. Finally, the Oppo Find X10 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K display and a 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

For comparison, the Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch panel. The duo runs on the Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Further, the leak states that Oppo is reportedly considering launching a compact Find X10 series model with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display and a Dimensity 9-series processor. Its launch has yet to be finalised.

We previously heard that the Oppo Find X10 series will launch in October in China. The next-generation models are likely to come with significant upgrades over the Find X9 series.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo Find X10, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 17 India Launch Date Leaked as Tipster Confirms Indian Variant’s Key Specifications

Related Stories

Oppo Find X10 Series Leak Reveals Chipset, Display Details; Find X10 Pro Max Tipped to Get Dimensity 9600 Pro
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Cost More Than Expected, Listing Suggests
  2. Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications Leak Online
  3. Google's Fitbit Air Spotted on Amazon India Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Sale Begins in India Today
  5. Dell Alienware 16X Aurora Launched in India Alongside Alienware Area-51 Series
  6. These OnePlus Smartphones Could Receive the ColorOS 17 Update in India
  7. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Listed on NBTC Website Ahead of Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11, Nord 4, and Newer Models Tipped to Receive the Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 Update in India
  2. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Appears on Thailand's NBTC Certification Database, Might Launch Soon
  3. Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Reportedly Appears in iOS 27 Beta Code With a Multi-Battery Setup
  4. X for Android App Undergoes Major Design Overhaul, Enhanced Performance and Reliability
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Able to Reportedly Skip Galaxy Unpacked Launch; Could Debut in October
  6. Dell Alienware 16X Aurora, Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 18 Area-51 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 One UI 9 Test Builds Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Android 17 Rollout
  8. Xiaomi Pad 9 Could Launch Soon With a Bigger Battery, Certification Listing Suggests: Expected Specifications
  9. Redmi 17 4G EPREL Certification Listing Gives an Early Look at Its Specifications
  10. Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Goes on Sale in India With Dimensity 7400 Ultimate SoC: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »