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Redmi 17 4G EPREL Certification Listing Gives an Early Look at Its Specifications

Redmi 17 4G is listed on the EPREL website with the model number 2606FRN72Y.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 14:26 IST
Redmi 17 4G EPREL Certification Listing Gives an Early Look at Its Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 17 4G could come as a successor to the Redmi 15

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17 4G is reportedly listed on the EPREL website
  • Redmi 17 4G reportedly has an IP65-rated build
  • It could run on a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset
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Redmi 17 4G is expected to launch later in the year. While an official announcement is pending, the upcoming 4G smartphone has reportedly emerged in a certification listing on the European Union's European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database. The listing confirms the battery capacity and charging speed of the Redmi 17 4G. It is likely to feature a 6.9-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset. The Redmi 17 4G is expected to have an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Redmi 17 4G Listed on EPREL

As spotted by Ytechb.com, the unannounced Redmi 17 4G is listed on the EPREL website bearing model number 2606FRN72Y. The screenshot of the listing included in the report shows that the phone has a 7,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. The battery could last up to 73 hours and 54 minutes on a single charge and retain 80 percent of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.

redmi 17 4g ytechb eprel Redmi 17 4G

Photo Credit: Ytechb.com

 

The Redmi 17 4G reportedly has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. On a scale of A to E, the listing shows a 'B' rating in the free-fall reliability test and a 'C' grade in the repairability grade. It has also received a 'B' energy efficiency rating.

Based on previous rumours, Redmi 17 4G will be priced around EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. The 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant could cost EUR 280 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

The Redmi 17 4G is speculated to feature a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For video chats and selfies, the phone might include an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. 

The upcoming Redmi phone could ship with HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. It is said to measure 170.12×78.42×8.8mm and weigh 232g.

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Further reading: Redmi 17 4G, Redmi 17 4G Specifications, Redmi, EPREL
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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