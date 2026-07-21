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Xiaomi Pad 9 Could Launch Soon With a Bigger Battery, Certification Listing Suggests: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 9 was reportedly spotted on China’s 3C certification database with the model M656BA.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 July 2026 14:29 IST
Xiaomi Pad 9 Could Launch Soon With a Bigger Battery, Certification Listing Suggests: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 8 is backed by a 9,200mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 9 might support 45W wired fast charging
  • Xiaomi Pad 9 could feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Xiaomi has yet to confirm the launch of the new tablet
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Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in India in March. The tablet flagship from the tech giant boasts an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 9,200mAh battery. Now, details regarding its rumoured successor have started surfacing online. The purported Xiaomi Pad 9 has been spotted on a certification website in China, hinting that the tablet could be launched in the country soon. The listing reportedly reveals details regarding its fast charging support. Additionally, key specifications, features, and launch timeline of the Xiaomi Pad 9 have been leaked, suggesting that it could pack a larger battery than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

A new Xiaomi tablet has been listed on the 3C certification website in China with the model number M656BA. In a post on Weibo, the tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the model number belongs to the rumoured Xiaomi Pad 9. The listing suggests that the tech firm could launch the purported Xiaomi Pad 9 soon in the country. The tablet is said to launch with support for 45W wired fast charging.

xiaomi pad 9 3c inline Xiaomi Pad 9

Xiaomi Pad 9 is said to support 45W wired fast charging.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ China 3C

 

The tipster has also shared other details of the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 9. He claims that the tablet will be launched in China this year, along with the new Xiaomi 18 series smartphones. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Pad 9 is expected to be equipped with a 9,720mAh battery. It will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset. The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro is said to offer “stronger performance” than the standard model. However, it is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm these details.

If the above-mentioned specifications are true, then the Xiaomi Pad 9 could offer a few upgrades over its predecessor. For reference, the Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in India on March 10 at a starting price of Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It is equipped with a 9,200mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging. An octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm powers the tablet.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Pad 8 sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200×2,136 pixels) display, offering 345 ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It carries a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, along with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
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Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 9, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 9 Launch, Xiaomi Pad 9 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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