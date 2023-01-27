Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 7 5G to Offer 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant in India; AnTuTu Scores Revealed

iQoo Neo 7 5G to Offer 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant in India; AnTuTu Scores Revealed

The Amazon landing page for iQoo Neo 7 5G has gradually started revealing key features.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2023 13:06 IST
iQoo Neo 7 5G to Offer 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant in India; AnTuTu Scores Revealed

The iQoo Neo 7 5G was launched in China in 2022

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 headed to India is very similar to iQoo Neo 7 SE in China
  • The smartphone is said to debut with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC in India
  • iQoo Neo 7 said to feature 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

iQoo Neo 7 5G was first launched in China in October, 2022 and the Vivo sub-brand recently made it official that the smartphone will be coming to India as well. The launch date for the Indian model is set for February 16 and the device will be exclusively sold on Amazon India. The smartphone will replace the iQoo Neo 6 5G that was launched in India in May last year. However, the iQoo Neo 7 5G headed to India seems to be a re-branded iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was launched in China in December, 2022.

The launch page for the phone that recently went live on Amazon India has gradually started revealing key features of the upcoming smartphone beginning with the processor, which is now said to be MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Now, there's more details about the RAM and storage options in the iQoo Neo 7 5G.

This page has now also revealed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will be available in a 12GB RAM variant that is paired with 256GB of storage. The phone, as per the launch page, is said to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo will also enable up to 8GB of virtual RAM (which is sourced from the internal storage), so buyers can expect the device to perform like a device with 20GB of RAM. This according to the brand's testing, lets it keep up to 36 background apps in memory.

iQoo is also teasing the phone's claimed AnTuTu score. The Vivo sub-brand claims that the top-end variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G in the above-mentioned configuration is capable of 8,93,690 points, which is a noticeable increase compared to what the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC is capable of in the currently available iQoo Neo 6 5G. Going by the variants available with the outgoing iQoo Neo 6 5G model in India, there should also be a second variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on offer at launch.

So far, the iQoo Neo 7 5G has been launched in three models in China. The first one to be announced was the iQoo Neo 7 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Months later in December, the Vivo sub-brand also announced another model called the iQoo 7 SE, which seems to be the one that is headed to India as the iQoo Neo 7 5G.

Also announced was a third model of the iQoo Neo 7 called the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition. This smartphone offers features almost identical to the standard iQoo Neo 7 available in China, but replaces the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE available in China, has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and is available with a maximum 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with price tags starting from CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800). It offers a 64-megapixel primary camera (with OIS), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone features a 6.78-inch, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel with full-HD+ resolution, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 7 5G, iQoo Neo 7 5G Specifications, iQoo Neo 7 SE
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Suzuki to Invest $35 Billion in EVs Through 2030, Will Introduce Electric Vehicles in India and Europe
Amazon Could Launch NFT Initiative Linked to Its E-Commerce Website Around April: Report
Featured video of the day
Need a Break From Instagram Notifications? This New Feature Should Help

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 5G to Offer 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant in India; AnTuTu Scores Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  2. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Be First to Use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Official Accessories Leaked Ahead of Launch, See Images
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price
  7. Why Are Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Laying Off Employees?
  8. Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  9. Poco X5 Pro 5G May Launch in India on This Date, Price Tipped
  10. Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro Pop Up on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Argo Blockchain Accused of Misleading IPO Investors, Served with Lawsuit
  2. Moto E13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Early Next Month
  3. Nixi Offering Free .in Domain Names for the First Three Months as Part of Republic Day Celebrations
  4. Jio Launches 5G Services in Seven Northeast Cities, Network Now Live in 191 Cities in India
  5. Meta to Reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook, Instagram Accounts in Coming Weeks
  6. Coinbase Considering Appeal as Netherlands Hits Crypto Exchange With $3.5 Million Fine : All Details
  7. Google Pixel Tablet Image Leaks Online; Suggests Only One Model May Be Launched
  8. Tiger Global, Accel Mulling $1.5 Billion Stake Sale in Flipkart to Walmart: Report
  9. Fntastic Denies ‘Scam’ Claims, Says The Day Before Delay Was Pre-Planned After MMO Gets Delisted From Steam
  10. Big Tech Is Firing Employees by the Thousands. Why? and How Worried Should We Be?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.