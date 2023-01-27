iQoo Neo 7 5G was first launched in China in October, 2022 and the Vivo sub-brand recently made it official that the smartphone will be coming to India as well. The launch date for the Indian model is set for February 16 and the device will be exclusively sold on Amazon India. The smartphone will replace the iQoo Neo 6 5G that was launched in India in May last year. However, the iQoo Neo 7 5G headed to India seems to be a re-branded iQoo Neo 7 SE, which was launched in China in December, 2022.

The launch page for the phone that recently went live on Amazon India has gradually started revealing key features of the upcoming smartphone beginning with the processor, which is now said to be MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Now, there's more details about the RAM and storage options in the iQoo Neo 7 5G.

This page has now also revealed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G will be available in a 12GB RAM variant that is paired with 256GB of storage. The phone, as per the launch page, is said to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. iQoo will also enable up to 8GB of virtual RAM (which is sourced from the internal storage), so buyers can expect the device to perform like a device with 20GB of RAM. This according to the brand's testing, lets it keep up to 36 background apps in memory.

iQoo is also teasing the phone's claimed AnTuTu score. The Vivo sub-brand claims that the top-end variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G in the above-mentioned configuration is capable of 8,93,690 points, which is a noticeable increase compared to what the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC is capable of in the currently available iQoo Neo 6 5G. Going by the variants available with the outgoing iQoo Neo 6 5G model in India, there should also be a second variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on offer at launch.

So far, the iQoo Neo 7 5G has been launched in three models in China. The first one to be announced was the iQoo Neo 7 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Months later in December, the Vivo sub-brand also announced another model called the iQoo 7 SE, which seems to be the one that is headed to India as the iQoo Neo 7 5G.

Also announced was a third model of the iQoo Neo 7 called the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition. This smartphone offers features almost identical to the standard iQoo Neo 7 available in China, but replaces the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE available in China, has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and is available with a maximum 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with price tags starting from CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800). It offers a 64-megapixel primary camera (with OIS), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone features a 6.78-inch, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel with full-HD+ resolution, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.